











Since May 11th 2022, fans have been given a brand new instalment of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards and the rest of the ladies returned for season 12 and, since the get-go, the drama has been brewing.

Not only are the RHOBH cast members still beefing over drama from last season, there are new feuds forming too. During episode 5, Sutton Stracke suggested many of Crystal Minkoff’s friends no longer wanted to hang out with her, so let’s find out more about Crystal and the ’14 friends’…

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Crystal Minkoff isn’t happy with Sutton Stracke in season 12

Sutton Stracke and Crystal Minkoff got into a heated discussion during a trip to Mexico during RHOBH in 2022.

Erika Jayne said: “You just want her to say that she doesn’t think you’re a racist.”

Sutton said she didn’t want “any insinuation against her personal character“, adding she hadn’t said anything “bad or wrong“.

Lisa Rinna said it was “already bad” for Sutton.

OMG: RHONJ cast switches up as Jackie Goldschneider demoted and Traci Barber dropped

Harmonious Live! | Teaser | Disney+

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Sutton claims Crystal’s friends dropped her

During Sutton and Crystal’s falling-out, it was claimed rumours had been circulating Beverly Hills.

Speaking on RHOBH, Sutton said: “Beverly Hills is a very small town. I have had friends, her friends who are no longer her friends, warn me Crystal will make sure she’s the best friend with the most powerful girl in the group and she will do anything she can do get there.”

Lisa Rinna also said she’d heard what Sutton was talking about but chose not to “use it“.

As the heated chat came to an end, it was revealed what Sutton had said was about her “family and how she has raised them to have multicultural friends“.

Sutton added she has a pool and Jacuzzi and “everybody is welcome“.

Kyle Richards weighed in and said she didn’t think there was anything “dark” about the comments.

Garcelle Beauvais added she didn’t find the comments to be “dark” either, nor did she think they were “problematic“.

Crystal then apologised to Sutton at the table.

Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Fans want to hear from the former friends

While the comments about Sutton’s children having “multicultural friends” were cleared up, RHOBH fans still want to know more about the supposed 14 people who no longer want to be Crystal Minkoff’s friends.

One fan tweeted: “I actually really want to know what Crystal did to get 14 of her friends mad at her. I believe it too because 14 is such a specific number.”

More viewers joked they didn’t even have 14 friends to fall out with: “How does Crystal having a falling out with 14 friends?!?! I don’t have 14 friends.”

However, one fan wrote the drama could be more serious for Crystal: “I can both disagree with Crystal’s shady storyline attacking Sutton AND dislike Sutton bringing up the 14 friends dropping Crystal. We have seen mob mentality from this group – this could be a deep pain for Crystal.”

NO WAY: Drew Sidora calls out RHOA editors on Twitter over missing wedding ring

Crystal’s IG comments are off. Dearest 14 former friends of Crystal… spill the tea!!! #RHOBH #14andcounting — Happy & Ness (@Lo_0O7) June 16, 2022

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK