











Crystal revealed she doesn’t have a glam team, after confessing that she didn’t want to pay for her own hotel room. The RHOBH star added that, during the cast’s trip to Mexico, she doesn’t want to fund anyone else.

Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais’ glam squad are there to help them get ready for each night of the Bravo show’s holiday, but when cameras go inside Crystal’s hotel room, it’s literally just her doing her own make-up and hair.

The iconic cast member said: “I can just put on some lip gloss and I’m good.” You might think that the reason for her not spending is because she doesn’t have the money, but it’s the total opposite… Her net worth is crazy!

Crystal talks having no glam team

During a trip to Mexico, Crystal reveals that all she needs is some lip gloss before going out. That’s a little different to the rest of the RHOBH cast, who have a glam squad on-hand to help them get dressed and put make-up on.

She said in a confessional that she “doesn’t want to pay for her own hotel room” before adding that she “isn’t trying to pay for other people’s and their flights and their food”. Crystal questioned why they would spend the money on glam.

Describing paying to get glammed up as “ridiculous”, co-star Erika Jayne has her glam squad on hand to help her. Cameras then pan to Crystal and Sutton on the beach, where Minkoff says her hour in the sun will involve surfing.

RHOBH star’s 2022 net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Crystal has accumulated a $30 million net worth since joining the Bravo show for its 11th season. It comes after she said during a 2021 episode that she previously worked as a receptionist at an escort agency.

Combined with her husband Rob, they were worth $15 million a year ago. Since then, Crystal has double the net worth she had when she first joined the series alone, while her husband is known to be wealthy of his own success.

Being the owner of a drinks business paired with appearing on the show means her success has hit the roof, but that still doesn’t mean she’s being extra boujee with a glam team. She is paid $100,000 per season, as per Stars Offline.

Her salary is a lot less than what co-stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne made. But Kyle sides with Crystal’s opinion, as she said on the RHOBH After Show in 2020 that it’s “ridiculous” to bring a glam team on a girls’ trip.

Her drinks business is going strong

Crystal Minkoff co-founded coconut water company Life Refreshed Real Coco in 2012 with her brother, Jeffrey Kung, and Brian Bardos. A six-pack of 1L bottles of Real Coco Organic Pure Coconut Water would set you back $34.99.

The plant-based coconut drink is so popular that its business Instagram page has garnered over 10K followers. Sold at Costco for just $10.99, the beverages have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, which also sells them.

In terms of education, Crystal studied Biology and History at the University of California, Irvine, according to Bravo. She has also had formal culinary training and has described herself as the “in-house bartender” of the RHOBH group.

