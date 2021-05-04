Below Deck: Dani reveals she's pregnant - who is the father?











Below Deck Sailing Yacht isn’t just staff working on a boat, as the show also delves into the cast member’s lives… Who is Dani’s baby daddy?

Captain Glenn Shephard and his crew are followed, as they set sail across the Ionian Sea waters – showing us behind the scenes of the yachting world.

In the recent Bravo episode, Dani Soares reportedly revealed her “drunk days on a yacht” are over, after viewers found out that she is pregnant.

So, after the shock reveal, fans are wondering who the father of Dani’s baby is. Let’s look through some theories in a bid to find out who he is.

Fans react to Dani’s pregnancy reveal

After Dani told the world she was pregnant in an Instagram post, it didn’t take long for Below Deck fans to react.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “This is soo interesting!”

While another said: “This is a pivot I did not see coming.”

It looks like the shock reveal was not expected, with several sharing their theories on who they think the baby daddy could be…

However, some viewers thought she had been acting different, and the potential reason behind it seemed to be confirmed by her pregnancy reveal.

Who is the father of Dani’s baby?

It is not confirmed, but rumours say it is Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux

Several fans have said they found out Jean-Luc is the baby daddy. Rumour has it that he “abandoned” and “ditched” her.

This explains why Dani wrote in her Instagram caption (which showed her pregnancy bump): “It’s just you and I little baby.”

Suggesting the father won’t be in the picture, this is all thought to have happened after the current Below Deck Sailing Yacht season was filmed.

Dani herself has not revealed who the baby daddy is. It comes after she made Jean-Luc jealous by getting romantically involved with co-star Alli.

The trailer for the current season saw Dani telling Jean-Luc:

The more I get to know you, I like you more. Let’s have sex tonight and if I get pregnant then that’s God’s will!

I hope #WWHL clears up the rumors that Jean Luc knocked Dani up and then ran away like a coward. #belowdecksailing #belowdeck pic.twitter.com/UrF9QWkNBt — someone_social (@someone_social) April 20, 2021

Dani and Alli: What happened?

Dani kissed Alli Dore on a recent episode. She usually works as the second stewardess alongside co-stars Daisy and Alli.

It happened after Jean-Luc complained about the mess his fellow crew members made during a night off.

Dani tried to make him feel better, but it didn’t work – so she went off and kissed Alli with hopes to make him jealous.

