Who is Daniela Fittipaldi? Meet Joe Giudice's girlfriend on Instagram!











Joe Giudice shared a sweet Instagram post about his girlfriend and lawyer Daniela Fittipaldi – let’s find more about her.

Joe Giudice, the former husband of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, announced that he is in a relationship with his new girlfriend back in December last year.

Now he has gone Instagram official with Daniela, sharing a sweet message on Valentine’s Day.

So, who is Daniela Fittipaldi? Here’s everything you need to know about her, including career and Instagram.

Joe Giudice shares a sweet post about girlfriend

Joe Giudice took to his Instagram profile to share a sweet post on Valentine’s Day about his girlfriend. This is the first time he has ever posted a picture of his new partner on social media.

On Sunday (February 14th), he posted two snaps of Daniela and wrote:

“Thank you for accepting me and not trying to change me. Thank you for seeing the best in me. I love the way your eyes light up when We together. I love hearing about what matters to you. I am thankful for you and your family. And most of All I love the way YOU.”

“My life is so much better because you are here with me,” Joe added.

Joe and Daniela confirmed their relationship in December 2020 and the two have been together since the summer of that year.

Who is Daniela Fittipaldi?

Daniela Fittipaldi comes from Salerno, Italy and lives in Rome, her Facebook profile indicates.

According to her account, she has worked as a freelance lawyer since December 2020.

Speaking about his new relationship in October, Joe told Wendy Williams: “I’m actually seeing a lawyer. She’s helping out a lot out here, it’s good because I have a lot of things going on out here and she’s putting together a lot of deals for me.”

Is Daniela Fittipaldi on Instagram?

Yes, Daniela has an Instagram profile, however, it remains private at the time of writing.

She might want to stay away from the limelight for the time being since she and Joe enjoy more spotlight. She will get even more attention if Joe shares more posts with her on social media.

On her Instagram, Daniela describes herself as dog lover, chef at home, food blogger and says that her account is about fitness and lifestyle.

