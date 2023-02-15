Danielle Cabral welcomed old friends and new into her house during The Real Housewives of New Jersey during season 13 episode 2.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey kicked off its brand new season on February 7 and brings with it two newcomers – Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral.

When it comes to the ladies of RHONJ, there’s no such thing as a low-key party. Whatever the occasion, the New Jersey housewives always go all out to impress. The Bravo show saw newbie Danielle throw a unique mozzarella-making party during episode 2.

Danielle Cabral hosts at her house

RHONJ season 13 episode 2 sees Danielle invite the rest of the ladies over to her home for a mozzarella-making party.

The mozzarella makers arrived and set up Danielle’s home, she asked: “Who can fight touching cheese?” and said that “mozz memories” were about to be made.

Before her guests arrived, Danielle said that she wanted to “lighten the mood” in the group. But, she also had concerns over what might be said about her home.

Danielle said: “Jennifer’s house could literally eat my house for breakfast.”

She continued: “I’m not saying my house isn’t nice, but if someone says my house is ‘cute’, like small, I’m going to have a problem.”

Where does Danielle Cabral live in NJ?

Some RHONJ viewers have taken to Twitter since Danielle opened her home to cameras to ask if she lives in New Jersey.

According to Danielle’s LinkedIn page, she is based in Sayreville, New Jersey.

She also tagged her location as ‘New Jersey’ on a photo of herself, and all the mozzarella party guests, via Instagram.

Danielle hails from Staten Island but now lives in New Jersey.

RHONJ fans hail Danielle as a ‘top-notch housewife’

Judging by Real Housewives of New Jersey fans’ tweets, there are many viewers who are pleased with the addition of Danielle in season 13.

One fan wrote that they think Danielle is a “top-notch housewife.”

Another tweeted: “Danielle is top tier material already.”

More said that newbie Danielle was a “great casting” and that she’s “naturally hilarious.”

Fans also tweeted that they are “Danielle stans already” although the show has only just begun.

