Danielle Cabral’s husband Nate on RHONJ is now a reality TV personality, but off-screen, he’s busy running his own business. The couple has a combined four businesses together, as Danielle has four, and he has one.

Nate Cabral has joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey alongside Danielle on season 13. He’s even been added to the show’s husband 2023 charity calendar, where he’s seen watering plants in the garden.

Reality Titbit has done some digging and found out what Nate does for a living, how long he’s been married to Danielle, and just how the two met in Los Angeles over a decade ago.

AS IF: Danielle Cabral was on True Life before she joined RHONJ season 13

Meet Danielle Cabral’s husband

Danielle’s husband is Nathan “Nate” Cabral. He is originally from Fall River, Bristol County, Massachusetts, but now resides in Sayreville township, Middlesex County, New Jersey, with his wife and two kids.

He proofreads Danielle’s blog posts on Boujie Kids Inc, which is Danielle’s children’s clothing boutique before she publishes them. Before he became a business owner, Nate worked as an account manager for Johnson Controls.

For over six years beforehand, Nate was a senior project manager for STANLEY Security. He took up the former job after graduating with an electrical and electronic engineering education in 2001.

What does Nate Cabral do for a living?

Nate is the owner of Flash Security Integrators Inc. He started the business in January 2019 and has kept it going for over four years. Danielle attributes her success to him, saying she’d never have left her New York 9-5 without him.

Danielle wrote on Instagram in September 2022:

I am so proud of you. @flashsecurityinc is soaring and soon will be nationwide. You’re such an amazing example for our children to see how hard work really pays off. I humbly ask all of YOU to think of my family and FLASH SECURITY when you’re in need of a badass security system, home automation upgrade or you’re ready to install the BEST alarm system (commercial or residential) around!

Flash Security Integrators provides homes with residential and commercial burglar alarms, fire alarms, CCTV, access control, and Control4 AV automation. The firm is partnered with Burger King and Louisiana Kitchen Popeyes!

Danielle and Nate have been wed for years

Danielle and Nate tied the knot in September 2012. They went on to have two kids, Dominic, eight, and Valentina, four. It comes after they met in Los Angeles when Danielle had lived there for a few years, and both left to get married.

In an Instagram post, the married couple celebrated a decade of marriage on September 2022. Nate said Danielle was “truly made for” him and said: “I love you more and more every day. Til the end my sweetheart.”

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY ON BRAVO TUESDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK