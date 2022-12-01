The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is back in 2022 and fans want to know more about newcomer Danna Bui-Negrete.

Season 3 of the Bravo show brings with it Danna as a ‘friend of’ Heather Gay, as well as Angie Katsanevas and Angie Harrington, who is also ‘friends’.

While there’s drama brewing in season 3, with Jen Shah’s legal troubles and Heather getting a black eye, Danna isn’t holding back when it comes to what she thinks of Jen. Fans are here for her personality as well as her stunning confessional looks…

Who is Danna Bui-Negrete?

Danna Bui-Negrete is a cast member of RHOSLC season 3 in 2022. Outside of the Bravo show, she is a wife and mother. Danna is also a real estate agent and investor at Peak Realty and a businesswoman.

She’s married to Ernesto Negrete and the two appear to be very loved up on Instagram. Danna celebrates her birthday on October 22 according to her Facebook post.

Danna is a business owner

As well as dealing with the drama on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Danna busies herself running a business in Utah.

She runs a cafe called Spill The Tea which can be found on Instagram at @spilltheteautah.

Danna is also a real estate agent and she writes in her IG bio that she made the ‘Salt Lake Top 500 Realtor’ list.

Her husband, Ernesto, works in HR leadership at Bean Trailer per LinkedIn.

The RHOSLC star is also a mom

While juggling her work life as a realtor, her tea business, and her venture into reality TV, Danna is also a mother.

She and Ernesto are parents to four girls. Danna often takes to Instagram to share snaps of her beautiful family at @dannabuinegrete.

She writes in her IG bio that she’s a “proud Asian American,” and shares highlights on her page on ‘parenthood’, ‘home’, ‘fitness’ and ‘love’.

Fans are in support of Danna speaking up when it comes to her fellow cast member, Jen Shah. One tweeted: “where has Danna been? someone needs to tell Jen about herself”

Another said: “Angie K and Danna are superior newbies. We need more of them!”

More tweeted that Danna is beautiful, and posted her confessional looks from the show on Twitter.

WATCH RHOSLC ON BRAVO WEDNESDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know