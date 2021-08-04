Meet Danny McSweeney, Leah’s little brother: RHONY fans can’t get enough of star sibling!











The latest episode of Real Housewives of New York saw a new face as Leah McSweeney’s little brother, Daniel, aka Danny, appeared on the show.

While some fans were surprised to learn about Leah’s sibling, most of us couldn’t stop raving about Daniel’s appearance! He confidently sports a Freddie Mercury mustache and some fans believe he has fully nailed the look!

Love Island: How to buy the ‘Totally Dreamy’ eye masks

Everything we know about the star sibling!

Although Danny only appeared for a brief period on the latest episode of RHONY, he left a lasting impression on the viewers.

If you’re planning to stalk him on social media, don’t bother. Unlike his sisters, Danny seems to live a private life and isn’t active on any social networking sites.

However, his sister did share a picture of him in August 2020. Leah revealed in her Instagram post that her brother doesn’t have an account. She captioned the shirtless picture of Danny as: “Little brother appreciation day. I’d tag him but he’s not on IG. ❤️ #DannyBoy”

RHONY: Inside Sonja Morgan’s business and net worth

He’s the youngest of all siblings

Leah has two siblings; Sarah and Danny. While Sarah had previously appeared on RHONY, this was Danny’s debut.

Sarah has also shared a couple of pictures of Danny, wishing her little brother on his birthday.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday Lil Bro! I love you Danny Boy. Thank you for always being a solid brother and friend. It’s almost like your my big brother! And you aren’t even on Insta, so ur def the coolest McSweeney!”

In Sarah’s previous appearance on RHONY, she joined the cats on their trip to Newport. Her twitter states she’s a model and chef, who has also worked on her sister’s clothing campaign for years.

Like Leah, Sarah also has a daughter.

Your First Look at The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 | Bravo BridTV 3049 Your First Look at The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 | Bravo https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ClxQcQbGnQU/hqdefault.jpg 816694 816694 center 22403

Fans can’t stop talking about Danny!

Soon after the episode ended, fans rushed to Twitter to find out more about Danny, who seems to have charmed a few people with his looks.

One fan tweeted, “Is Leah’s brother oddly attractive????,” before another one added: “#RHONYLeah’s brother is cuuute!! Girl where you been hiding him??! @BravoTV”

#RHONY Leah’s brother is cuuute!! Girl where you been hiding him??! @BravoTV — Angelic Corona (@AngelicinBlack) August 4, 2021

Me trying to hit on Leah Mob’s brother. #rhony pic.twitter.com/StfLuJclEg — Danyell Peterson (@danyellpeterson) August 4, 2021