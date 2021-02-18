RHONJ: Who is David Principe? Meet Dolores Catania's boyfriend!











David will star in the season premiere of Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey, as Dolores Catania’s boyfriend. So who is he?

Much like the entire Real Housewives franchise, a group of glam wives have allowed cameras to follow what happens in their lives – once again.

Season 11 is about to begin (on Wednesday, February 17th), where we will see Dolores’ boyfriend David Principe on our screens.

So, who is David? What does he do, and how long have they been together?

Who is David Principe?

Dr David Principe is Dolores Catania’s boyfriend.

He features alongside her on the Real Housewives of New Jersey, despite having a very busy job in the medicine industry.

The doctor has a net worth of $500,000, as of the latest report in 2019.

What does David Principe do for a living?

David is a maternal-fetal medicine specialist in Teaneck, New Jersey.

He has over 30 years of experience in the medical industry.

Dolores’ boyfriend graduated from St Georges U medical school in 1991, and now works for Saint Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center.

He is constantly on call in case of emergencies, as he specializes in delivering babies from moms who have high-risk pregnancies.

How did Dolores and David meet?

They were introduced to each other by Dolores’ friend Siggy Flicke.

Dolores and David have been together since the RHONJ season 7 reunion, meaning their relationship has been going strong for over 4 years.

He has faced backlash from RHONJ fans in the past, as David has not yet proposed to Dolores.

David was helping to renovate Dolores’ home towards the end of 2020, with the help of her ex-husband Frank Catania.

