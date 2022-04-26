











Danny Zureikat is best known for being Below Deck Mediterranean‘s deckhand. However, with no sign of him on the latest season, Bravo fans are now wondering what happened to him.

He featured in episodes 1 to 12 of the first series but was fired mid-season for interacting inappropriately with guests, as per Looper. Before his exit, the Florida native quickly became a fan favorite for his bubbly personality.

Captain Mark sent Danny home halfway through the season, after he was caught flirting, writing a poem, and kissing a Tilted Kilt model named Morgan during a charter. So where is he now and how does he make an income?

What happened to Danny on Below Deck Med?

Danny was fired by Captain Mark after he was thought to be acting inappropriately to charter guests. He was told to leave halfway through Below Deck Mediterranean season 1 after he kissed a Tilted Kilt model named Morgan.

However, he only got a telling off for this behaviour. The final straw was when Hannah Ferrier discovered the deckhand was showing photos of the Tilted Kilt ladies to other guests, which led to Captain Mark giving him a plane ticket home.

During the show, he was said to have been offered a salesman position, and has come back on fans’ minds as Below Deck Down Under cast member Benny offers an uncanny resemblance to the former deckhand.

Danny on below deck mediterranean hahahahaha he’s so funny😭😭😭🤣 — lizzie milburn (@lizziemilburnx) January 2, 2022

The deckhand is now a Crypto investor

Danny has since become a Cryptocurrency investor and NFT collector. However, he didn’t quit yachting after his firing. Shortly after season 1, he told Bravo he continued to explore more of Greece before he ended up on a yacht again.

He started working in the Caribbean with Below Deck star Aleks Taldykin. After that, Danny pursued a career in acting, as per his Twitter bio and refers to himself as a viral content creator and life and health coach on his Twitch page.

So, aside from his main hobby of investing and collecting NFTs, as declared on his Instagram, his IMDB page states he has played roles in a handful of video shorts and in a horror dramedy titled “What Doesn’t Kill Us.”

Shaquille O’Neil, Danny Trejo, Kendrick Lamar, and TikTok and YouTube influencers have featured on his Instagram page, highlighting that Danny is still heavily involved in the world of fame and has several connections!

Fans still miss Danny Zureikat

Danny was a marmite cast member on the Bravo series, as viewers either didn’t like him or thought he was hilarious. Either way, many miss his bubbly personality and drama that kickstarted the beginning of season 1.

A fan wrote on his Instagram: “Loved you on Below Deck, just finished S1. Keep being yourself.”

Another said: “Just watched Below Deck, you’re a legend mate.“

“Dannnnnnnyyyyyy!!! Just watched the first season of Below Deck Med! You were a pleasure to watch,” commented a fan.

Ben on Below Deck Down Under = Danny from Below Deck Med #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/pWDAaApRbl — Michelle (@michelleym22) March 20, 2022

