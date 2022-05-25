Despite divorce Lisa Hochstein's net worth will still be RHOM level thanks to prenup













Lisa Hochstein is known as one of the leading ladies on the Bravo franchise, The Real Housewives of Miami. The reality TV star lives a life of luxury that was primarily provided by her soon-to-be ex-husband and plastic surgeon, Dr Lenny Hochstein.

However, since the couple announced that they are filing for divorce, fans have been concerned for Lisa and her future, but it is said that the pair have a pre-nuptial agreement, therefore, the reality TV star shouldn’t be doing too bad!

Reality Titbit has all the information on Lisa’s net worth as well as what the future looks like for the mother of two and how her soon to be ex-husband will be “supporting” them. Check it out.

Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Smile Train

Lisa Hochstein’s net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, Lisa is worth a whopping $50 million. The former Playboy model has made a lot of this through her appearance on the hit Bravo show, however, the majority of this came from her husband – who is one of the most successful plastic surgeons across the US.

Now that they are getting a divorce, the reality star’s net worth will obviously reduce considerably, however, the pair do have a pre-nuptial agreement and although we don’t know the fine details, we can assume that Lisa will be receiving a good chunk of that money to help support herself and their two young children.

Lenny and Lisa have a prenuptial agreement

According to The Sun, the former couple has a prenup and despite their shocking split, Lenny appears to care considerably about the well-being and financial state of his wife and two children.

Lenny said that during the divorce filing he offered to pay for all of Lisa’s legal fees and claims that going forward he will be “paying for 100% of the children’s health insurance, private school education and ‘enrichment in school activities.'”

Aside from their prenup Lenny also claims he has agreed to pay spousal support to Lisa as well as requesting that the court equally distributes all of the non-marital assets between them.

The Hochstein’s file for divorce and Lenny already has a new girl

The announcement has been flooding the news as it has come as a shock to many followers of the couple, but Lenny insists that there have been marital issues and discussions of divorce for a while.

Lenny confirmed the couples split during an interview with Page Six where he announced the pair were divorcing after over a decade of marriage, he also mentioned that they had kept it from the media for a while, saying:

Lisa and I are getting divorced. A few weeks ago, I denied this because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process. This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us. Lenny Hochstein, Page Six

He went on to explain how the decision wasn’t random and that the couple had in fact been discussing divorce for “several years” but stayed together for the sake of their children. Lenny also discussed his new relationship with model Katharina Mazepa, explaining:

It was after the decision was made that I started seeing Katharina. This is something that Lisa was well aware of before it happened. Lenny Hochstein, Page Six

