Despite RHOA fans’ approval, Porsha may have ditched her iconic short hair











Porsha Williams shocked the nation when she first revealed that her long locks had been completely chopped off in 2020. However, it seems she has retraced her steps and ditched the short cut.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member came on the scene in 2012, and has been sporting inspirational hairstyles ever since. But now that she’s branched out to do her own spin-off Porsha’s Family Matters, things have changed.

That includes her iconic hair look… While some fans were hoping that a wig was covering up her shorter style, others have lost hope and think that the iconic cut may not be making a return.

OMG: What is Porsha Williams’ net worth? RHOA star’s earnings explored

Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images

The moment Porsha revealed shorter look

Porsha first shocked RHOA fans when she went uber short back in December 2020. While she often goes for a longer hair look, either by wearing her branded wigs or adding in extensions, she often brings the shorter look back.

For example, in November 2021, the reality TV star donned her pixie cut look again. It appears that this may be her natural look when she isn’t wearing any other hair accessories or wigs, but this is unconfirmed.

In December, she shared pictures on Instagram with family, where she wore a cap. These posts showed a glimpse of her much shorter hair, but as her wigs look so natural, it’s hard to tell whether she really does have longer hair!

She even werked the pixie cut look back in 2017, before she launched her own wig brand. Lately though, it almost looks like Porsha much prefers having longer locks, leading to worries about whether she has ditched the short hair.

RHOA star’s hairstyles revisited

We usually see Porsha with long, dark, wavy locks. She may occasionally have her shorter hair on show, but usually she looks incredibly glamorous. Sometimes though, she goes for a straightened hairstyle.

With caramel and blonde balayage at the bottom of her hair towards the end of the year, it’s pretty hard to keep up with how often Porsha changes her hair. With her wigs at the grab of a hand, she often switches to all-black hair.

During her time on RHOA, there was a moment when she had a straight-cut, sleek bob reaching just below her shoulders. Many wondered if this was a wig when the episodes aired.

Other times, Porsha has long, curly hair which appears to be windswept and natural. She has had her fair share of hair looks, and as a result, fans are clearly incredibly grateful for her variety of styles.

RHOA: Who is Lauren Williams? Meet Porsha’s sister on Instagram!

Porsha is a hair icon for many

Porsha is such a hair queen that she has even launched her own brand, GoNaked Hair. From headband and general wigs, lace and lashes, all of your barnet dreams could be achieved with her help.

One fan wrote on a November 2021 post, where she sported her shorter bob. They said: “I soooo love your hair like this… you are beautiful.”

Another simply told Porsha: “Love your hair short.“

It’s clear that fans are absolutely loving Porsha’s shorter hair look, which made its debut on the January 9th episode. So, perhaps she will be showcasing the natural locks a lot more often!

LOVING this short hair look on Porsha. #RHOA #PorshasFamilyMatters — House of Drooci (@droosion) January 10, 2022

one thing about Porsha Williams, her hair, clothes and makeup has been on point since she stepped on the RHOA scene. she didn’t have to go through that glow up stage. — She Who Shall Not Be Named (@In_A_YamChele) December 28, 2021

WATCH PORSHA’S FAMILY MATTERS ON BRAVO SUNDAYS AT 9 PM ET

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK