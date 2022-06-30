











The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is back in 2022 with a brand new season and along with new episodes of the show came a new housewife – Diana Jenkins. She has one of the highest net worths of all the cast members across the Real Housewives franchise alongside Kathy Hilton.

Diana Jenkins’ wealth is clear to see from RHOBH. But, there are many aspects of her life that viewers don’t know about, including the many losses she’s endured. During RHOBH, Diana told Garcelle and Sutton more about her personal life…

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Diana talks about the loss of her brother

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills welcomed Diana Jenkins in season 12 and during the show, she told Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke that she lost her brother in the Bosnian War.

Speaking of her brother she said: “He was killed in the war. He was young.”

Diana called out Sutton because she said that she had shared one of the most painful moments of her life with them but she later regretted sharing the information because she thought Sutton was “fake”.

The RHOBH star had to leave her family behind

Diana was born in Bosnia but The Siege of Sarajevo in 1992 forced her to flee her home country.

As per Diana’s website, her brother was called Irnis Ćatić and he studied economics. He was 21 years old when he died: “Just a few days before the Dayton Accord ended the war, Irnis was murdered by Serb forces in a village in western Bosnia.”

Due to the conflict in her country, Diana had to leave her family behind and she worked multiple jobs in the UK to support herself.

Diana suffered more loss recently

As well as losing her brother many years ago, Diana said on the show that she had lost a baby recently, too.

Sutton said that Diana was meant to be “on bed rest” during RHOBH due to her recently losing a baby.

Diana said: “Twelve weeks ago, I lost a baby” and Sutton replied that she knew how she felt as she’d had two miscarriages.

Diana disagreed, insinuating that her situation was different. As per Screen Rant, Diana had to deliver her stillborn baby as the baby had tragically passed.

The RHOBH star is a mother of three children, two from her first marriage to Roger Jenkins and she shares her youngest daughter with her fiancé Asher Monroe.

NO WAY: RHOBH conspiracies spread after the Room 23 Diana Jenkins drama

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK