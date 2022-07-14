











Diana Jenkins is a mother to three kids as well as being a businesswoman and reality TV star. The 49-year-old joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2022 and fans have differing opinions on her as a new cast member.

RHOBH season 12 episodes see Diana feuding with co-star Sutton Stracke. Given she’s a newcomer to the Bravo series, fans are eager to learn more about Diana including how much she’s worth, her businesses, her love life and whether she has children. So, let’s find out more about Diana and her family.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Diana Jenkins was married

Diana Jenkins has a complex past including a marriage to Barclays Bank executive Roger Jenkins. She and Roger were together from 1999 to 2011 but officially divorced in 2012.

During their marriage, they welcomed two children, Innis, who is now 22 years old and Eneya who is 19.

Speaking of her children on RHOBH, Diana said her daughter is a showjumper and lives in the UK, while Innis featured on the show with her.

Diana’s daughter, Eneya, can be found on Instagram @eneyajenkins with more than 16K followers. Her son, Innis, is also on IG with over 15K followers @innis_jenkins.

Diana Jenkins is mom to three kids

As well as 22-year-old Innis and 19-year-old Eneya, Diana welcomed another daughter in 2020.

She and Asher Monroe had their first child together, a daughter named Eliyanah, and she’s now two years old.

There’s a two-decade age gap between Innis and baby Eliyanah but Diana’s kids are from two different relationships.

Speaking of meeting her fiancé, the RHOBH star said she was “single for about five minutes” after her divorce before she met Asher at a Victoria’s Secret event.

Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Diana lost a baby

RHOBH newbie Diana is very close to her three children. They can be seen posing for photos together on her Instagram page celebrating birthdays and hanging out together.

Diana’s life now is very different from what it was for her growing up. She has dealt with many tragedies in her life, including the loss of her brother and a baby.

Speaking on RHOBH, Diana told Sutton she “lost a baby 12 weeks ago”. As per Screen Rant, Diana had to deliver her stillborn baby herself.

As per her Instagram posts in 2022, Diana spends quality time with her kids. She captioned a recent post of photos “life’s a beach” and included snaps of herself with Eliyanah at the seaside.

