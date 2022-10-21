









Luke Gulbranson and Craig Conover’s explosive fight aired on the October 20th episode of Bravo’s Winter House, which ended in the latter threatening to throw him out of a window and Luke walking out of the home.

Southern Charm and Summer House cast members come together for a winter vacation on the series, which has already seen Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval make their entrance, and two newbies Jessica and Kory join the fun.

As the season gets underway, a fight has already broken out between Luke and Craig. Looking on social media, fans are worried that Luke may have left the Winter House show for good. So what’s the deal?

Luke and Craig’s sudden feud

Luke and Craig had tension after the latter felt his friend’s behavior wasn’t right and had previously lit fireworks at Luke’s house without asking. Luke felt his co-star should not have touched anything that doesn’t belong to him.

After the group woke up after the first night of partying surrounded by a complete mess, which involved Craig punching a piñata, they all decided to clear up. However, Craig said he will “not clean” as he’s “34 and makes plenty of money”.

Then, when Luke got close to Jessica Stocker, Craig threatened to throw him out the window as he thought his co-star’s behavior was “uncomfortable” towards Paige DeSorbo and Jessica – who had told Luke she was “into him”.

Did Luke leave Winter House?

Yes, Luke did leave Winter House during the argument with Craig seen in season 2. He told the cameras: “I just want to go home. I’m going to pack up all my s—, and then I’m going to leave.”

He was then seen collecting his belongings and carrying his bags, suitcase, and boxes into a black car waiting outside the cast’s home in Stowe, Vermont, not long after 3 am local time.

A source close to production reportedly told People the reality star’s departure was only temporary and that his decision to leave that night was intended to cool a tense situation.

Fans react to explosive drama

There are two sides to every argument, and in Luke and Craig’s case, there appears to be a very balanced line from Winter House viewers. Some think Craig was right to pick up on Luke’s actions, while others felt it was out of line.

One fan wrote: “Apparently this is an unpopular opinion but I don’t care. Craig did the right thing by blowing up on Luke after touching Craig. Luke’s behavior was predatory. I don’t care if she [Jessica Stocker] flirted.

“You don’t get to touch people like that without consent. #WinterHouse.”

Another said: “I’m sorry but Craig is right about the Jess and Luke situation. The way he was touching her clearly made her feel uncomfortable, and nobody was calling him out on it. Craig’s delivery is wrong, but the message isn’t.”

“So Craig was disrespectful to Luke in his own home for not letting him use fireworks and then thinks it’s ok to destroy someone else’s home to party. How can Paige be ok with this? #winterhouse,” penned a fellow viewer.

