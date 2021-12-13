Did Porsha Williams get married to Simon, how many times has she wed?











Porsha Williams shares her relationships on-screen every Sunday, such as with her beau Simon and other family members like Aunt Liz. So, is she married yet and how many times has she been wed?

The Family Matters star allows cameras to delve into her engagement with Simon Guobadia, who was formerly engaged to Porsha’s RHOA co-star Falynn Pina.

However, as her own show gets well underway, fans are wondering if Porsha ever actually got married to Simon, or if they are still planning the big ceremony.

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Is Porsha married to Simon Guobadia yet?

No, but the couple do have a wedding date in the books!

Although Porsha and Simon have not publicly shared the special ceremony date, she told Extra at the People’s Choice Awards (Monday December 6th) that they have a date “summoned by her family”.

She revealed:

I did not [have a date] and everything kind of blew up online. My grandmother, of all people, got word. She was like, ‘That man wants to marry you, what you doing to do?’ She, my mom, and my Aunt Darlene sat me down like an intervention and they literally gave me a date. So we now have a date, summoned by my family.

So, the wedding is well and truly on its way!

The couple have both been wearing engagement rings lately, after the question was popped in May 2021.

porsha and simon have no choice but to get married atp. all this ripping and running, they gotta see it through — 🗣 TASHA (@tishtosh_) December 11, 2021

How many times has Porsha Williams been married?

Porsha has been married once previously, to former American football player Kordell Stewart.

They were married for two years, from 2011 to 2013, after first meeting in 2009 at downtown Atlanta’s Luckie Lounge.

On May 21, 2011, they married in a lavish ceremony that was featured on WE tv’s Platinum Weddings.

Kordell later filed for divorce from Williams on March 22, 2013, on the grounds that the marriage was irretrievably broken. Initial reports stated he was unwilling to pay any spousal support.

Porsha’s recent ex and father of her daughter Pilar Jhena is Dennis McKinley, but she was never married to him.

I really believe that Porsha and Dennis are going to get back together and I believe that by the time this show ends she and Simon will no longer be getting married. — C O R R I C H A N E L✨ (@corri_chanel_) December 7, 2021

Porsha and Simon’s relationship timeline

Porsha and Simon were engaged just one month after they went relationship official, in May 2021.

On May 10th, she publicly revealed they had fallen in love and were together.

It comes after Porsha claims Simon slid into her DMs, as reported by People, when she told him she was “sorry for his divorce”. Simon had split from Falynn Pina in April earlier this year, with their divorce finalized in July.

Porsha and Simon are all loved-up, and fans are getting an insight into their relationship on Family Matters.

