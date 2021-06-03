Who is Dillon Patel? Family Karma star's Instagram and love life explored!











Dillon Patel is a star on Family Karma, a series on Bravo which follows families from India who have moved to America.

The second season of the multi-generational family show is coming to our screens, having relocated to the Miami and Florida area at the same time.

Season 2 newbie Dillon will regularly be seen on the reality TV show, as Shaan Patel’s younger brother, and Anisha’s bestie.

So, who is Dillon Patel? What’s his Instagram and does he have a partner? Find out all you need to know about him here.

RHOBH: Get to know Crystal Minkoff’s co-director husband

Screenshot: Dillon Patel, Family Karma season 2 trailer, Bravo

Who is Dillon Patel?

Dillon is a 26-year-old lifestyle brand owner and reality TV star.

He studied economics at Duke University and worked as a management consultant, before landing his current role.

FAR CRY VR : Dive Into Insanity - Launch trailer

The Bravo star now works as a Senior Manager of Global Operations at a tech company in San Francisco, alongside running his own firm DilPop.

Dillon recently moved back to Miami into his childhood home, the Patel Compound, to live with his large family, including his older brother Shaan.

Dillon Patel: Career

He has been working for Zendesk for over three years, as the global operations senior manager for the last year and a half.

Before that, he was the company’s business operations manager. Zendesk is a a leader in customer service software with over 125K customers.

Prior to his current role, he was working for PwC as an experienced associate in management consulting.

He also worked at Duke University as a digital content associate, following his graduation there, and as a digital marketing associate for Spreever.

Dillon isn’t just a cast member of the Bravo show, but also the co-host of the Family Karma Insiders podcast.

And this is all alongside being the founder of lifestyle brand DilPop, which usually sells hats, as well as items of clothing.

THE HILLS NEW BEGINNINGS: Who is Amber? Meet her on Insta!

Does Dillon Patel have a partner?

No, but he is shown looking for a guy on Family Karma

With the help of his friend Anisha, Dillon is on the search for a guy who can keep up with his family, friends, and career.

He has recently been celebrating Pride Month and attends LGBTQ+ events with friends, as well as travels with friends he met on Craigslist.

The new Bravo star has had a boyfriend in the past, when he was at Duke and Wharton college, but they have since split up.

Looking at his Instagram, Dillon has not yet found a partner, but hopefully we see him meet someone special on Family Karma!

WATCH FAMILY KARMA ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK