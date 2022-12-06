Below Deck is back for season 10, along with new deckhand Camille Lamb. We know from the show that Camille has a famous footballer ex-boyfriend but do they have a child together?

In just 3 episodes of Below Deck, Camille has made an impact on the crew and viewers, so naturally, fans want to find out more about her life. Of course, this includes stalking her Instagram. Fans have spotted a baby boy appearing on Camille’s page and want to know who he is.

So, who is the child that features on Below Deck Camille’s Instagram?

Does Camille from Below Deck have a child?

Camille from Below Deck has a photo on her Instagram with a child in hand, which lead many fans to question whether he’s her son.

In the caption, which has been edited since originally posting Camile wrote:

“Trust me I’m trustworthy…@mrskatiereed & @ajreed32 Thanks for the best Christmas gift ever my nephew Mr. Jacky Jack ❤️”

The child is in fact her adorable nephew, Jack. It seems like Camille was babysitting that day, and does not have any children of her own.

Jack’s parents are Camille’s older sister Katie Lamb Reed and her husband, Anthony Reed who had their son in early 2021.

Camille also posted a reel of her nephew on her Instagram from a trip to Mexico this Summer which she captioned:

“my nephew is the vibe

happy Cinco de Mayo from Mexico 🇲🇽 what a beautiful country”

Below Deck is not Camille’s first time on screen

Some fans may feel as if they’ve seen Camille before. In fact, she’s no stranger to the small screen.

Camille actually featured on American Idol season 19 where she reached the Last 64. Unfortunately, it all ended there and she did not make it to the Top 24.

Aside from this, Camille previously dated quarterback of the New Orleans Breakers, Shea Patterson. The pair dated from 2016-2017, so it seems that Camille is no stranger to being in the spotlight.

Fans react to Below Deck season 10

If there’s one thing fans are going to do and that’s share their opinion on new cast members – Camille is no exception.

Fans have taken to Twitter to say what they think of Camille and her stint on Below Deck, and the opinions have been mixed…

Although some fans are not amused by Camille’s work (or lack of) on the show, others are quick to defend her.

And others are loving the entertainment she brings!

