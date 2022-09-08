









The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been brimming with drama over the past two years. The latest season of the show kicked off on May 11th 2022 and saw the return of Sutton Stracke, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and co. The ladies on the show have some of the highest net worths of all the housewives across the Bravo franchise. It seems that with that level of fame and money comes a whole lot of criticism.

During season 12, many RHOBH fans have been asking if Lisa Rinna wears a wig. She’s known for her iconic look of a short shag hairstyle and voluptuous lips, but Lisa has been switching up her style in 2022 and it hasn’t gone unnoticied. So, let’s take a look at whether Lisa Rinna wears a wig.

Photo by Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

Does Lisa Rinna wear a wig?

Yes, sometimes Lisa wears a wig.

A 2022 report from PEOPLE states that wigs give Lisa a “confidence boost”.

She started wearing wigs a few years back and it was actually due to a former co-star that she opted for a switch up of hair-do.

PEOPLE reports that Brandi Glanville criticized Lisa’s look at the season 5 reunion in 2015, saying: “You’ve had the same hairdo for 20 years!”.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Lisa confirmed that “it really was” Brandi saying that she’d had the same hair style for twenty-plus years that made her opt for a change.

Fans have critiqued many of Lisa’s wigs

Judging by Twitter, it’s not just Brandi who was quick to comment on Lisa’s hairstyles. Many fans of the show have tweeted asking if she’s “trying to copy Scott Disick’s hair”.

Others asked what was “going on” with Lisa’s hair during RHOBH.

However, some people have shown their support for Lisa switching up her hairstyles. One tweeted: “Love Lisa with her hair up she should do it more often”. Another shared love for her OG hair and wrote: “Lisa Rinna’s hair is absolutely perfect for her. No change necessary.”

Lisa’s iconic style is au natural

Despite opting for a variety of different looks hair-wise on RHOBH in recent years, Lisa’s trademark hair is real.

Her short shag hair has been a go-to look for decades. It’s no wonder that Lisa has kept her look the same as she actually suggested that it’s part what landed her success as an actress in her younger years.

HuffPost reported in 2015 that Lisa opted for her short hairstyle after a breakup. Between an audition for Days of Our Lives and the callback, Lisa thought that her shorter haircut may have actually helped her get the part.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2019, Lisa said that hairstylist Sally Hershberger is helping her grow her hair out. But, she had the task of convincing her husband, Harry Hamlin, that a new look was a good idea as he has been used to her short hair for 27 years.

