Dolores Catania is Instagram official with her new boyfriend

Dolores joined the Bravo crew back in 2009 and has let us into the ins and outs of her life ever since. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently became Insta official with her mystery man, but who is he?

Reality Titbit has found out all about Dolores’s new man, such as where he’s from and how they met, so keep reading as we reveal all…

Who is Dolores Catania’s new boyfriend?

Since announcing her new relationship on Instagram on Valentine’s day, fans of Dolores have been desperate for the juicy details on her new lover. Dolores captioned the photo: “Oh its looks like he found ” real love ” together is better always 💕🎈♥️🎈💕 Stay tuned ……….”

Dolores’s new boyfriend is called Paul Connell. Paul is from Ireland, however now lives in New York City as an electrician. The loved-up pair met through a mutual friend, and have been smitten ever since. A friend of Dolores, Tom Murro, told Page Six that they are “very happy together”.

Since their relationship became public, Dolores certainly hasn’t been shy of showing him off to her followers. The Bravo star shared another photo with Paul this week on their trip to Dublin.

Paul’s Instagram account has over 11k followers however is currently on private, so it seems that he wants to keep his personal life out of the spotlight.

Teresa hinted Dolores new relationship

Earlier this month whilst featuring on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Teresa Giudice dropped a hint that Dolores has a new certain someone in her life.

When a fan asked her about this, Teresa responded saying: “[Dolores] just texted me because she wanted to double date with Louie. And she’s going to Ireland to drop off her boyfriend’s mom, taking her back to Ireland. So she said when they get back, we’re going to double date”

Dolores and David’s split explored

Dolores and David’s breakup was one that shocked both RHONJ viewers and the cast members themselves. The pair had been together for almost 5 years, however never officially moved in together.

Since their split, Dolores has revealed the true reason she broke off their relationship. She explained that as he is a doctor, he is “married to his job”, and “Since [David]’s smart enough to know he can change, and I’m smart enough to know that I want a little more, it’s not something that’s sustainable.”

It seems that Dolores is now as happy as ever with somebody who loves just as hard as she does, and we couldn’t be happier for her!

