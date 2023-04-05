The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania told Andy Cohen that she has been using a form of diabetes medication like Ozempic in 2023.

RHONJ’s Dolores caught viewers’ attention with all kinds of gossip on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in April 2023.

From Dolores’ feud with Dina Cantin to Marysol Patton’s take on Whitney Rose, Andy was covering all bases – including how long Dolores has been on Ozempic.

RHONJ star’s surgery

The Real Housewives of Miami, New Jersey, and everywhere else are all well known for opting for a little nip and tuck here and there.

RHONJ star Dolores Catania is no stranger to going under the knife, but what makes her stand out from some other Bravolebrities is her openness about her procedures.

The New Jersey ladies are pretty transparent when it comes to the work they’ve had done, Teresa Giudice famously wanted new “boobies” while Rachel Fuda spoke about nose job rumors on the Bravo show.

Speaking to Bravo in 2021, Dolores listed the surgeries she’s had done over the years. They included: Botox, eye surgery, a facelift, lip filler, a lower facelift, breast surgery, liposuction, a fat transfer to her “butt,” and a tummy tuck.

Dolores Catania admits using ozempic

On April 4, 2023, Dolores appeared on Watch What Happens Live alongside RHOM’s Marysol Patton.

Andy Cohen asked Dolores out of the blue: “So, Dolores, how long have you been on the ozempic?”

She replied: “Six weeks.”

Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Dolores explained that she’s actually using “Mounjaro.”

Marysol says it’s a ‘fast-forward to skinny-ville’

After Dolores said that she’s using Mounjaro rather than ozempic in her weight loss journey, Marysol said that it is the “amped up version.”

Marysol said: “Yeah that’s the fast-forward to skinny-ville.”

Dolores added that she’s getting ready for the RHONJ reunion show and also has a personal trainer.

The RHONJ star also said that Jennifer Fessler has used ozempic. She said that she was “jealous” of Jen’s results. Dolores added that she “called her every week” to ask what she weighed.

Jennifer Fessler spoke about her weight loss on WWHL in March.