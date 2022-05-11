Dolores Catania's whopping net worth makes her one of the wealthiest housewives













Dolores Catania joined the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast almost six years ago in 2016 for season 7 and has been a fan favourite and key member of the group ever since. Catania is so much more than a reality TV star, she is a skilled businesswoman and owns multiple successful companies.

Dolores Catania’s net worth explored

As of 2022, Dolores is estimated to be worth a whopping $4 million. The star has made the majority of this from being on the Bravo show, reportedly earning a whopping 60,000 dollars per episode.

The reality TV star has done a lot of impressive things throughout her life in terms of her career and has managed to stack up an impressive fortune through doing so.

Dolores is very independent and that’s why we love her, the TV personality and businesswoman has made her money without a man by her side or contributing to her fortune, so she really is a boss!

Dolores owns multiple gyms

The RHONJ alum earned her hefty fortune through multiple avenues but the one thing that is for sure is her hard work ethic and dedication to all that she does is the reason she has managed to pile up an impressive $4 million.

Her career is very interesting, before the fame and fortune, Dolores worked as a corrections officer in a prison as well as then becoming a surgical technician. This is probably where she gets her strong, independent attitude from.

Dolores then became a realtor and this is where she began to rake in the coin and increase her net worth. The star then became an entrepreneur and took business into her own hands by opening multiple fitness gyms.

The gyms are very successful and the star now spends her time between running her businesses and spending time with her family.

Dolores’ personal life

Dolores was previously married to American entrepreneur and politician Frank Catania. They divorced 15 years ago after Frank cheated but they have managed to remain close friends in order to co-parent their two children, their son named Frankie and their daughter, Gabrielle.

The reality star is living a happy and prosperous life in Haledon, New Jersey with her new boyfriend Paulie Connell. The Irish Newyorker has been plastered all over her Instagram, and she appears very happy.

This new relationship comes for Catania after she dated David Principe for a while but ultimately ended things because they hardly saw each other and Dolores couldn’t deal with it anymore.

