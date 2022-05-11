











Dolores Catania revealed that her ex-boyfriend David Principe is now dating one of Luis Ruelas‘ exes, before Teresa piped up to say she isn’t actually one of his past lovers, but rather someone he was “talking to two months before.”

It was during The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s season 12 reunion part 2 when the dating bomb was dropped, highlighting how tiny New Jersey is, with the pair having a strong linked history to the show’s cast members.

Although the woman in question was never named on the Bravo episode (May 10th), David is now dating Vanessa Moretto. Dolores claimed that the unnamed lady apparently dated the businessman for months.

So, just how small is New Jersey? We looked into how David and Vanessa met, what’s going on with Dolores and her new boyfriend, and how she reacted to her ex-husband now living with her former beau.

RHONJ: Who is David Principe? Meet Dolores Catania’s ex-boyfriend!

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo

David Principe’s new girlfriend

As reported by UsWeekly, David and Vanessa Moretto met through a “mutual friend” after Principe and Catania called it quits, and they quickly formed a connection. Their romance has been kept pretty low profile ever since it began.

With New Jersey being just 7,354 square miles, it is listed as the fifth-smallest state based on land area, but with close to 9.3 million residents and the most densely-populated! So, it’s no surprise they have a link between them.

Rumours had been swirling around for a while, claiming David had been spotted with a brunette who looked oddly similar to Ruelas’ ex. Now, the speculation has been confirmed, according to Heavy.

An insider revealed to US Insider that Dolores is staying out of David’s business, explaining:

Dolores does not know Vanessa and knows nothing about David’s relationship with her. She’s been broken up with him since the summer so whoever he dates is his business.”

During the season 12 reunion part 2, Dolores told Teresa: “It was two months and then the day he met you, he never called her again!” Dolores eventually split from Principe last year and has since moved on with a new man.

Andy:’It’s crazy that David is dating one of Luis’ ex’

And right away Jennifer jumps in to “defend” Teresa: They were not dating. It was not serious”

Teresa looks down, trying to stop the conversation and Dolores responds that it was serious but he vanished #RHONJ #RHONJreunion — dramabananna (@dramabananna) May 11, 2022

Dolores has moved on with boyfriend

Dolores has moved on with Irish man, known as the Eco Electrical Services CEO Paul Connell. She revealed on the reunion that while filming the reality show can be a “scary thing,” she believes that her new beau would partake.

“Would he do it? Yes. He would do anything for me. When you’re with someone, you do these things,” she said, before adding that she is still unsure about the idea of another wedding.

“I don’t know. Everything is there that I like and I want,” when talking about Paul. “But you just never know.” Paul is a 40-year old proud New Yorker originally from Ireland who now lives in the Big Apple.

Man, not that I’m not happy for Dolores. But the mix of it all! So now u don’t wanna live with Frank cuz u’re in a relationship but u did it with David. Now David is living with Frank and David is dating Louie’s ex? #rhonj pic.twitter.com/Q0umylloFY — Uzoamaka🙌🏿💡💃🏾🌞💕🙏🏿 (@TashAmaka) May 11, 2022

BEFORE AND AFTER: Dolores Catania’s plastic surgery explored

David now lives with Dolores’ ex-husband

Frank Catania has revealed he recently moved back in with Dolores Catania’s ex-boyfriend David Principe, as per Bravo. Surprisingly though, she is actually in favour of the entire arrangement due to having a new beau in her life.

“I have a boyfriend now, and for Frank to be staying with me…it’s like enough,” Dolores said. “I’m in a relationship.” Dolores was previously living in an incredible townhouse, but is now living back at her primary home with her kids.

Dolores let slip that she spends “a lot” of nights with her new man Paul. “Are you basically living together? “reunion host Andy Cohen asked her, before Dolores responded with a smile: “I mean, I have some things there.”

So Frank and David are living together in the house that Dolores & David built together but Frank is not a fan of Dolores’ new boyfriend. David is dating Luis’ ex girlfriend that he ghosted when he met Teresa. A MESS. what in the Mexican telenovela is this. #RHONJreunion #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/KbaU43wjbY — own it (@semedetx) May 11, 2022

