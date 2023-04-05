Dina Cantin and Dolores Catania’s feud continues to leave Real Housewives fans confused as the two aren’t on speaking terms – and haven’t been for around 10 years.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars weren’t ever full-time cast members together on the show. When Dina was a member of the cast in season 1, Dolores also appeared on RHONJ as a guest.

Dina and Dolores were friends before RHONJ came around but nowadays they don’t even want to speak about each other.

Photo by Moises De Pena/WireImage

Dina and Dolores’ feud

The Real Housewives of New Jersey are no strangers to dramas, feuds, and fallings-out.

From Teresa Giudice and her brother, Joe Guidice’s, ongoing feud, to Margaret Josephs’ family drama, there is no end of storylines to follow on RHONJ.

However, one feud that has left Bravo fans asking questions is that of Dolores Catania and Dina Cantin (née Manzo).

Dina spoke to Jeff Lewis about the feud

A 2018 report from Reality Blurb details what Dina once said speaking on Jeff Lewis Live.

Dina explained that she and Dolores were originally “best friends,” when Dolores joined RHONJ as a guest.

She then told a story to explain why she took a step back from her friendship with Dolores:

“…We were on vacation once with our kids that my ex was flipping the bill [for]…[Dolores] was on the phone with someone who didn’t really care for my ex-husband. And she didn’t know that I could hear the conversation like the cell phone was loud. He was trashing Tommy and his brother, and she was like ‘Yeah, yeah. They ain’t no good.’ And here I am hearing the whole thing. It turned me off so much. [I’m like] fine, if you’re not going to defend them, just say I gotta go, hang up or whatever.”

Dina added that at that point she “downgraded the friendship,” but didn’t say anything to Dolores.

She continued: “Then after that, something happened and she started hanging out more with Jacqueline [Laurita]. She wanted to be back on the show… And then all of a sudden, she just didn’t talk to me anymore.”

Rumors also circulated around Dolores and Dina’s sister, Caroline Manzo, allegedly writing character letters for Tommy Manzo – Dina’s ex.

Dina and her now husband’s home was broken into and they were assaulted in 2017. Page Six reports that Thomas Manzo was indicted as an alleged “accomplice” in 2021.

Dolores addresses the situation in 2023

In April 2023, Dolores appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside Real Housewives of Miami‘s Marysol Patton.

During Watch What Happens Live, Dolores was asked what the “root of her issues with Dina” are.

She responded: “You know, there are no issues. We just kind of separated ways and our friendship just dissipated. She stayed on the show, I wasn’t on the show when she had moved…We never got in a fight…”

Dina now lives in California with her husband Dave Cantin, while Dolores is based in New Jersey.

Andy asked: “It’s not over the letters?”

Dolores replied: “No, nothing like that, no, I haven’t seen her or talked to her in like 10 years…”

The RHONJ star confirmed that she “never” wants to talk about Dina.