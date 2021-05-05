What is Dorinda Medley's net worth? RHONY star post-show updates!











Dorinda Medley is on RHONY fan’s minds, as she is no longer appearing on the Bravo series. So, we explored her current net worth post-show…

She has been involved in the glitz, glamour and drama that goes down on The Real Housewives of New York since season seven hit our screens.

Now, season 13 is here – but there is no sign of Dorinda turning up, as it was confirmed that she will not be starring alongside her co-stars this year.

So, what is Dorinda Medley‘s net worth? What is she doing now? We’ve got all the latest updates. Keep reading to find out more.

What does Dorinda do for a living?

Dorinda is an entrepreneur and socialite

After moving to New York City and working in the showrooms of Liz Claiborne, she took the entrepreneurial route.

She launched her own company DCL Cashmere after following her then-husband to London, before later returning to New York as a single mom.

Dorinda also gives back to charitable organizations like Ali Forney Center, Born This Way Foundation, Prevention, Joy.J Initiative, Ronald McDonald House, NYLovesKids.org and Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation.

She also reportedly made an undisclosed amount of money selling real estate in New York, and recently restored her Stanford White estate home.

Her main job was starring on RHONY as a main cast member, but that has all changed since she exited the show.

Dorinda Medley: Net worth

$25 million

As of 2021, Dorinda’s reported net worth is in the millions.

Despite leaving RHONY, it doesn’t look like it’s caused a large dip in her income, as she is now well-known in the reality TV world.

Her net worth has actually increased, as she was worth $20 million in 2020.

Dorinda also has a wealthy boyfriend called John Mahdessian, the owner of New York’s restoration house Madame Paulette.

What happened to Dorinda Medley?

Dorinda was reportedly fired from RHONY

Several viewers have already shared how much they miss the former cast member, who was reportedly “really excited about going back”.

Reports say that Dorinda was fired because she had lost her temper, and said Tinsley Mortimer had “ruined the show”.

It looks like the reason for Dorinda’s departure is mostly speculation, but a a friend of Dorinda revealed exclusively to The Sun why she was fired.

It came after she accused Tinsley of “breaching her contract” in the last episode of the season, as she had left the show mid-season to get married.

Since the show, it looks like Dorinda has partnered up with health firm Nutrisystem, and spends most of her time at her Great Barrington home.

