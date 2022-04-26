











Dr Kim Nichols is just one of many successful business owners who have boarded the Parsifal III. She let cameras film her experience on Bravo’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht, which left fans eager to find out her background.

It’s widely known that being a charter guest usually means you’re pretty secure in the financial department. It costs them $275,000 per week, which goes up to $310,000 during the “high” season.

Kim joins the line-up of charter guests who have received a five-star service on board. So just how does she afford a life of luxury and what does she do for a living? We quickly sailed to shore to find out.

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Greenwich Film Festival

Who is Dr Kim Nichols?

Dr. Kim Nichols is a celebrity dermatologist who was a charter guest on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The board-certified injector is also the founder of Hustle & Glow Institute and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

She arrived at the Parsifal III with her family, which included her husband and three children. Kim runs her own clinic called SkinLab where she treats for both medical and cosmetic skincare concerns.

Featured on season 3 episode 11, Kim is a Harvard graduate who later attended the NYU School of Medicine and pursued her dermatology residency at King-Drew/Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

Why do they have charter back to back? I can’t imagine picking up a new charter just a few hours after a night out. In the other BD franchises, they usually get a full day of cleaning, prepping menu, getting decor/provisions, etc. #belowdeck #BelowDeckDownUnder — TVHotTake (@TVHotTake) April 16, 2022

Kim’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht debut

Kim climbed aboard the yacht with her husband Chris and kids Sasha, Peyton and Desi. As Tom Pearson and Gabriela Barragan left the show, their replacements joined the crew with this new charter.

In her requests, the lead guest asked the crew to call her “Dr. Nichols” for the term of the charter. This was heard at the end of season 3 episode 10, hinting at the professionalism of the guest for its May 2nd episode.

It’s not the first time she has tried to make her Below Deck Sailing Yacht debut, as she was meant to appear on season 2 episode 3. Kim and her family were unable to make the charter after missing her flight, but have now made it!

Captain Jason is officially my favorite Captain of #BelowDeck franchise. I like that he is a captain first, treats his staff well, but can let loose to have total fun with the guests. I really hope there is more seasons to come with him @BravoTV @peacockTV. #BelowDeckDownUnder — Amanda Nicole (@AmandaNicole047) April 23, 2022

Her successful business

Kim is so successful that she has serviced clients from Los Angeles, California, across to the Upper East Side of Manhattan. She also owns her own private practice in Greenwich, Connecticut called NicholsMD of Greenwich.

Her LinkedIn page details that she has been featured as a Top Doc in Serendipity Magazine, Stamford Magazine, Greenwich Magazine, and New Beauty Magazine – so it’s no wonder celebrities turn to her for services!

Business-aside, she is a board member with the YWCA and American Red Cross. She has been running her own business for over eight years, specializing in medical conditions such as acne, rosacea, benign moles, and hair loss.

