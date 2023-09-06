As The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s season 15 reunion airs in 2023, Andy Cohen and the cast discuss Drew Sidora’s divorce as well as the rumors surrounding her alleged new flame. Andy was bringing out alleged text messages between Drew and Ty Young and now fans want to know if there are any pictures of the two together.

Before finding fame as a Real Housewife of Atlanta, Drew Sidora had an acting career that saw her appearing in movies such as White Chicks and Step Up. Now, she’s releasing music in 2023 and has captured the attention of The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans with a new song produced by her ex-husband.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for TV One

Are there pictures of Drew Sidora and Ty Young together?

Although rumors have been circulating about an alleged romance between Drew and Ty Young, there are very few photos of them together.

The two were spotted in the same scene filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15.

However, there only appears to be one snap via Freddy O which sees Ty smiling putting her arm around Drew as they pose for the camera.

Mimi Faust, Ty’s ex, shared the image on Instagram, reports Sandra Rose.

Drew confirms she went to the basketball game

Part one of the RHOA season 15 reunion played out on Sunday, September 3.

The ladies got talking about Drew’s alleged romance with Ty and tensions rise. Andy Cohen directly asks Drew whether she visited Ty in Texas.

Drew replies: “I saw her. I went to her game.”

Andy then gets out alleged texts between Ty and Drew and describes them as being “very incriminating.”

Ty Young describes her ‘type’

Speaking in an interview with Cam Newton on Funky Friday, Ty described her type as “classy women.”

She said she “likes goal-oriented women,” adding: “Nice smile, educated, can hold a conversation. I like women that have morals.”

The former WNBA star said that she’s “slid into the DMs” a couple of times. But, she doesn’t “like or follow,” people she’s interested in because it’s “too obvious.”

She added: “You not going to not if I’m trying to holla at you.”