Who is Drew Sidora's baby daddy? All about father of RHOA star's son Josiah!











As The Real Housewives of Atlanta enters its season finale, Drew Sidora’s baby daddy gets brought up in conversation. So, who is he?

Drew is one of several RHOA cast members who have allowed Bravo’s cameras into her personal and professional life.

Along the way, some gossip gets spilled, especially in the season finale. This includes one of her co-stars bringing up her baby daddy, who is in prison.

So, who is Drew’s baby daddy Josiah? What happened between them and do they ever speak? Let’s get all the latest updates…

Screenshot: Drew Sidora, Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Reunion! | Bravo YouTube

Who is Drew Sidora’s baby daddy?

Ricky Brascom

Ricky is the father of Drew’s son Josiah, who is known to come from a previous relationship that she hasn’t spoken much about.

Having revealed he has never been part of her son’s life, her co-star Porsha Williams calls her out, saying her family is “not under the same roof”.

She adds: “Your baby daddy is under the roof of a jail.”

In some recent episodes, Ricky has been trying to reconnect with Josiah, who she agreed to meet following a discussion with her husband Ralph.

Ricky is reportedly is a hip-hop producer who is friends with several music artists, including Justin Timberlake and Sean Diddy.

I have mad respect for Drew & Ralph for trying to get Josiah to reconnect with his biological dad. It sucks that their connection is nonexistent but I hope in the future Josiah & Ricky can build a bond. Ricky has to make a better effort, it’s not just on the kid. 💯 #RHOA — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) April 19, 2021

What happened between Drew and Ricky?

Ricky called off their engagement in 2011

Drew had initially met Ricky while appearing on The Game in 2009.

She reportedly revealed that at first, she was not interested in him, but that she started to take notice of him after he kept persisting.

They later were engaged and had a baby on the way, but Ricky called the engagement off while Drew was planning their wedding.

In 2012, Ricky was arrested for smuggling $4 million worth of cocaine in a private jet across the US, as reported by meaww.

He was reportedly jailed for ten years on drug trafficking charges.

Josiah looks jus like Ricky #RHOA — Bunnie Knichole (@CrownMeQueenB88) April 19, 2021

Who is Drew Sidora’s husband?

Ralph Pittman

Drew and Ralph have a son together called Machai, born in June 2015, and a daughter, Aniya, who was born in February 2018.

Ralph is said to have taken on the role of father to her son Josiah.

He is a speaker, business strategist and the founder and CEO of My Mind Music, an American music enrichment and wellness company.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA ON BRAVO AT 8/7C

