RHOA fans suggest why Drew's 'King of the NBA' can't be LeBron James

After a week-long break from RHOA, the Bravo show is back with its fifth episode on June 5th. During the new episode, Drew Sidora reveals that she went out with a ‘King of the NBA’ but fans aren’t convinced that she and LeBron James dated, judging by Twitter.

Drew Sidora’s dating history explored

Since 2014, Drew Sidora has been married to Ralph Pittman.

Together Drew and Ralph share two children and he’s also stepfather to her eldest son, Josiah Jordan.

Meaww reports that Drew’s ex was hip-hop producer Ricky ‘DP’ Brascom.

Drew Sidora says a ‘King of the NBA’ hit on her

During The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14, Kenya Moore asks the group for the most famous person who ever hit on them.

Kandi Burruss said that she was in a relationship with Gerald Levert adding that she even did a song with him which was never released. She said: “It’s just sitting in my hard drive“.

Drew then said: “I was on Melrose and we were at a restaurant and a certain king of the NBA sent me over a drink.”

Drew added that this happened before the ‘King of the NBA’ was married.

She also said that he flew her out to some of his games and they went on a couple of dates, adding: “He would listen to my music before his games.“

Sanya Richards Ross asked in her confessional if LeBron and his wife, Savannah James, had been dating since high school.

Marlo Hampton also asked what music Drew had out at that time.

Fans are doubtful that Drew Sidora and LeBron James dated

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans have taken to Twitter since Drew Sidora relayed her story about the ‘King of the NBA’, with many questioning how she could’ve dated LeBron.

One Twitter user asked if Drew went to high school with LeBron: “Drew trying to say she knew LBJ since before he went to the NBA, did you go to high school with him?“

Another tweeted: “How did Drew know Lebron before he joined the NBA if he was 17-18? Wasn’t she 17 and living in Chicago?“

One Real Housewives of Atlanta fan tweeted that they didn’t think LeBron James would listen to Drew Sidora’s songs before a basketball game and added one of her songs to the tweet.

Before Lebron was in the NBA that man was in Ohio…..how would he and Drew have been friends???? #RHOA — Housewife of Hufflepuff (@Call_Me_Ki_) May 10, 2021

