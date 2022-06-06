Drew Sidora's 'Drop It With Drew' meal prep costs over $100 to access













Drew Sidora was cast on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in season 13 joining Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss and co on the Bravo show. LaToya Ali was also a friend of the cast in season 13 but in 2022, the show experienced a whole switch up. Drew, Kandi, Kenya and Marlo are still stars of the series and the ladies were joined by Shereé Whitfield, Sanya Richards-Ross and Monyetta Shaw in season 14.

Mom-of-three Drew may be recognised as a reality star now but prior to RHOA, she had a whole career as an actress and singer. In 2022, she’s also added being a health and fitness entrepreneur to her resumé with her program Drop It With Drew.

Photo by: Drexina Nelson/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Drew Sidora moves into health and fitness

RHOA star Drew found fame as an actress and she’s also released music during her career.

Drew’s acting career kicked off when she was just nine years old and she’s appeared in films such as White Chicks and Step Up and TV series such as The Game and That’s So Raven.

The RHOA cast member was also featured in Sean Paul’s Give It Up To Me music video.

What is Drop It With Drew?

Drop It With Drew is a 21-day fat loss programme.

As per the Drop It With Drew website, the programme combines “food, fitness and fun“.

The programme guarantees that participants will lose at least eight to ten pounds in 21 days.

The website states that by completing 40-minute workouts three days a week and posting weight loss results, members can win cash prizes and giveaways.

To join Drew‘s in-person sessions it costs $127 and for virtual members, it’s $107 at the time of writing.

Drew’s surgery explored

During The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 episode 5, Drew said that she had a ‘mommy makeover’ which sparked conversation between the rest of her cast mates when it later came out that she has a fitness programme.

Speaking of her surgery, Drew said that she had it done because she had “so many things going on“. She added that she had a hernia which is the reason that she had liposuction. Drew also said that she had adenomyosis.

Kenya Moore said: “She had a whole-body makeover, breasts done, BBL, all that stuff.“

Surgery aside, many RHOA viewers were loving the Drop It With Drew scenes during episode 5, one tweeted: “The scene with Drop It with Drew was HILARIOUS“.

Drew explaining drop it with drew gave spring September 🌚 #RHOA — Ashley (@_AshleyySamuels) June 6, 2022

