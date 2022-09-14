









Dwight Eubanks cameoed on RHOA season 14 finale for Shereé Whitfield’s fashion show, but what has the hairstylist been up to since he left? His Bravo legacy has lived on as the best guest since his sassy diss at Shereé’s then-budding fashion vision.

The RHOA is home to Bravo’s most explosive catfights and clapbacks – from Shereé tugging at Kim’s wig after what was meant to be a peace meeting, to her verbal war with a party planner in season 6 which spawned the iconic “Who gon’ check me, boo?” line.

Although Shereé has given the heat, that doesn’t mean she’s never received it too. Dwight Eubanks has remained one of RHOA’s favorite side characters thanks to the extreme shade he threw at the housewife’s fashion brand, She by Shereé, many moons ago.

He’s no longer on reality TV, but the hairstylist has kept himself busy ever since.

“A fashion show with no fashions, how dreadful”

Fans were first introduced to Dwight as NeNe’s hairstylist, and it was one of their salon gossip sessions that set up his iconic line.

Unfortunately for Shereé, the viewing party for her planned clothing brand hit a major bump after samples were such poor quality that she was forced to replace human models with life-size sketches of the designs.

Dwight in turn slammed the event for being “a fashion show with no fashions. How dreadful.”

The sassy quote has now been plastered onto Etsy merch, but even if it wasn’t, it remains in our bank of greatest RHOA quotes ever.

He reportedly exited the show for several reasons, including not enough promotion for his beauty business, Purple Door Salon, as per Distractify.

Dwight has been busy with his salon and the beauty scene

Since his departure, Purple Door Salon has continued to operate in Atlanta. He expanded into food and drink with his own gin label named Eubanks Collection, but the lack of promotion suggests that the business is now defunct.

He has, however, remained a prominent name in the Atlanta beauty scene. A 2018 NYT Times article noted that Dwight judged the Champion of Weaves competition at the Bronner Bros. International Beauty Show.

“It’s a hairdresser’s fashion week,” he mentioned.

The 63-year-old also released an autobiography titled Life Be Imagined: Autobiography of Sex, Religion, & Power in March 2022.

With many side projects and his salon business, Dwight’s net worth is an estimated $5.5 million. It towers above all the current RHOA members, except Kandi Burruss at $30 million.

