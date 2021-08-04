Who is model Dylan on RHONY? And what happened with Sonja Morgan?











Known as ‘Dylan The Clothed Model’, a newbie has been making his debut on RHONY – who Sonja allegedly claimed she slept with.

For the last few weeks of the Bravo reality series, the glamorous women have been dipping their paint while looking at nude models for fun.

Dylan is known as the clothed model though, as Kurt is known as the nude model they painted. He was one of multiple models at a party they went to.

Luann de Lesseps invited him to the birthday party thrown for sisters Sonja and Ramona, before the latter said she met him “through people”.

Who is Dylan on RHONY?

Dylan is known as “The Clothed Model” who turned up at Sonja and Ramona’s birthday, alongside multiple others.

He is currently thought to be in a relationship.

Although it was never confirmed, some RHONY viewers questioned whether he could be an escort, along with another model Will.

The RHONY star instantly caught the attention of several fans, and many supported the potential romance between him and Sonja.

One viewer said: “Not gonna lie, Dylan and Ramona look cute together.”

Wait. This Dylan model is very good looking 👀 I need to see more. #RHONY — Ro 🏳️‍🌈 (@lover_music3) July 28, 2021

What happened between Sonja and Dylan?

Sonja allegedly claimed she slept with Dylan

However, Ramona says the real story is that Sonja actually got drunk and ended up passing out in his bed.

She went back to Dylan’s hotel room with him and his girlfriend, which he shared on his Instagram story – of Sonja sat on the bed.

His girlfriend appeared to be folding up clothes and chatting to Sonja.

Sonja revealed that Ramona’s friend Hank got a call at 2am from Dylan, saying she had passed out in the bed and to help her get out of there.

But the majority of fans seem to think they slept together.

How does Ramona know Dylan?

Ramona said she knew him through people

It is thought that the RHONY star originally met him at an Oscars party.

Dylan had turned up with pink roses to give Ramona, which was likely a present as the party was her birthday celebration.

Sonja described her reaction as “suspicious”, before adding in a confessional that Ramona doesn’t want her to know how she met him.

However, some viewers have made their own assumptions.

One fan wrote: “She met Dylan “through” people….. she meant that literally, emphasis on the THROUGH. Lol. Read between the lines.”

Anyone else get “the Pirate” vibes from “Dylan the Clothed Model” #RHONY pic.twitter.com/lE9jFfHdVe — Reality Wine Down Podcast (@realitywinedown) July 28, 2021

