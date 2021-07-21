Who is Eboni Williams' father? RHONY star searches for him!











Eboni K. Williams is searching for her father in the second half of RHONY season 13, and viewers may be wondering who he is.

She has allowed cameras into her emotional experience, as she tries to trace her real father’s roots and uncover his journey.

During the search for her father, she learns that one of three men is her biological dad, after a woman tells her she is “almost certain” about it.

Viewers are likely to try and figure out about Eboni‘s family, and who her father is. We explored her childhood and found out about her roots.

RHOD: Why did D’Andra change her name? Truth behind decision!

Your First Look at The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 | Bravo BridTV 3049 Your First Look at The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 | Bravo https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ClxQcQbGnQU/hqdefault.jpg 816694 816694 center 22403

Eboni searches for her father

Eboni has decided to work with a woman, who is helping her in the search for her biological father.

During the midseason trailer, she reveals that she is “working to find the answers to her father’s story”.

While looking at test results, she is in shock that one of three specific men is her father, who she never knew growing up.

In a scene shared on Twitter, Eboni appears to have matched DNA with a woman who may have the same father as her.

She told her co-stars: “The sad part is that her father, potentially our father, has passed. But stil, I think I’d be more excited about the sisters.”

#RHONY Cut Scene: Eboni talks about taking a DNA to find out who her father is. pic.twitter.com/61704KsrqW — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) July 4, 2021

Who is Eboni K. Williams’ father?

Although unconfirmed, a report suggests he is called Gary Williams

As reported by She Started It, an online source claimed that Eboni’s father is called Gary, but the RHONY star herself has not revealed this.

The same source reportedly said her parents split up while she was young.

It is likely that we will find out more about who Eboni’s biological father could be, as her search continues on RHONY.

Some fans have been left confused about how she does not know his name.

Wait, Eboni's mother didn't even know who her father is?#RHONY — STexas🌶️🎾 (@STexas8) June 16, 2021

RHONY: What is Dorinda Medley’s net worth? Post-show updates!

RHONY: Eboni’s childhood and roots

Eboni was raised by a single mother during her childhood.

She grew up in Louisiana alongside mom Gloria J. Williams. Eboni’s mom and grandmother were the “only family she had”.

Eboni told Bravo Insider:

I think I carried a lot of shame around family coming into that experience with the healer, because I grew up with a single mother. I never knew my father; not only didn’t know him, didn’t even know who he was. So I had no identity as it related to my paternity.

She also revealed that her mom empowered her as a kid, and said reading books about the Black experience was a big part of her life as a kid.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY ON BRAVO TUESDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK