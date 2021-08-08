What are the Eddie Osefo cheating rumors? Fans react to speculation











Eddie Osefo has recently come under fire, for rumors which suggest he may have cheated on his wife and RHOP star Wendy Osefo.

Recent episodes of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac have involved gossip amongst the cast regarding rumors that he might have a girlfriend.

Despite Wendy and Eddie having ten years of marriage behind them, the father-of-three is now facing speculation about possible cheating.

Viewers are now unpicking the swirling speculation, and are blaming Wendy’s co-stars for starting the rumors, demanding they leave them alone.

What are the Eddie Osefo cheating rumors?

Gizelle Bryant has been saying that Eddie Osefo allegedly has a girlfriend, and may be cheating on his wife Wendy.

The rumors expand to claim that Eddie, whose full name is Edward, cheated with a co-worker and fathered a child with her.

During filming for season six, a source reportedly revealed this had happened, but Eddie took it upon himself to respond to the rumors.

In a Mother’s Day Instagram post, Eddie captioned a photo with:

The haters will always hate (misery loves company), but one thing is for certain, men lie, women lie, blogs lie, but numbers don’t! 10 years and counting with our forever love.

The rumors have been circulating since May, and continue to be spoken about by Gizelle on the August 8th RHOP episode.

She suggests there may be a connection between Wendy getting more plastic surgery to the rumors about Eddie.

Wow editors really are laying the foundation for the Eddie cheating rumors. I hate it! #RHOP — Christian (@nakedwasted_) July 26, 2021

Fans react to Eddie Osefo rumors

Looking through Twitter, it looks like the majority of RHOP viewers blame Gizelle Bryant for allegedly starting the rumor.

Candiace Dillard is also part of a long-running argument with Wendy, and commented on Eddie’s post denying the rumors.

She said: “HA! And THATS on Mary had a little lamb. #rumors.”

As the current RHOP season has progressed, some viewers think the Eddie Osefo could be true, which they think may be why Wendy had surgery.

One fan said: “Wendy must be going through something (probably Eddie cheating) because it is not at all normal to all of the sudden get your entire body surgically transformed, quit your 4-degrees jobs to start a candle business, and go after Mia this hard. Something is very off.”

Another wrote: “Wendy is coming across super insecure. Maybe she did get her body done because Eddie was cheating.”

PERIOD!!! #RHOP so lets squash this Eddie cheating rumor and Candiace and Wendy beefing rumor NEEEOOOOOW‼️‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/lz71AAfuFW — #TeamCandiace (@CandeeNation09) May 10, 2021

Wendy and Edward: Relationship timeline

The couple have been married since 2011, meaning their 10-year anniversary takes place this year!

Wendy and Edward met when they were teenagers in college.

Going on to have two boys Karter and Kruz, and daughter Kamryn, they have since created a family together, and live in Maryland, Potomac.

The couple have shared their issues with Edward’s parents on-screen, as his mother refused to attend their wedding back in 2011.

