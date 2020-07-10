The Real Housewives of New York City are back on Bravo for more drama than ever before.

Undoubtedly the most explosive of all the Real Housewives franchises, the New York Housewives have all the scandal, glitz and glamour that you could ever ask for. It’s no wonder the fans dub the NYC series the best!

This twelfth season has welcomed Leah McSweeney to the show as a cast member, but fans have noticed another seemingly permanent addition: Elyse Slaine. Elyse, 56, is described on the show only as “Ramona [Singer]’s friend” in on-screen caption. But as Elyse has repeatedly appeared in season 12, many RHONY fans are wanting to know more about her.

So, who is Elyse Slaine’s husband? How did she end up on The Real Housewives of New York City?

Who is Elyse Slaine’s husband?

Reinhold Gebert.

In July 2018, Elyse married Reinhold Gebert.

Previously, Elyse was married to Wall Street financier David Slaine. In 2009, David pleaded guilty to conspiracy and securities fraud in 2009. He reportedly avoided prison time by trading information with the government for a big insider-trading case. David Slaine and Elyse separated in 2013.

If Elyse joined the cast as a full-time “Housewife,” she’d actually be the only cast member who was married.

Meet Reinhold Gebert

Reinhold Gebert is the chief operating officer and the chief risk officer for Teza Technologies, which is a trading firm based in Chicago, Illinois. So, if you were wondering how Reinhold and Elyse split their time between their two cities, they don’t – Reinhold works out of the Times Square location for Teza.

It is assumed that Reinhold Gebert is German, as he received his undergraduate degree from the Technical University of Munich in 1990. Reinhold later went on to obtain an MSc from King’s College, London.

Clearly, Reinhold Gebert is a total brainiac, as he then went on to complete a doctorate degree in theoretical physics at the University of Hamburg.

SAY I DO: What is interior designer Jeremiah Brent’s net worth?

Real Housewives of NYC: Elyse and Reinhold on Instagram

Elyse and Reinhold are clearly head over heels for another another. Often on Elyse’s Instagram feed, photographs of NYC Housewives are interspersed with couple pictures.

You can follow Elyse on Instagram @elyseslaine.

We also found Reinhold on Instagram, who has less of an online presence. You can find him @rwgebert.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY THURSDAYS ON BRAVO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK