How old is Emily Simpson? Age and husband of Real Housewives of Orange County star!

Who is Emily Simpson?

Emily, from Ohio, joined Real Housewives of Orange County in season 13.

The mum-of-three is a licensed attorney and swimwear designer.

She has a reported net worth of $800,000, which has been contributed to as a result of her career in copyright law.

Emily is also a part-time party planner!

How old is Emily Simpson?

44

Emily was born on January 19, 1976, making her 44 years old.

She is a year younger than her husband, who was born on June 21, 1975.

Who is Emily Simpson’s husband?

Shane Simpson

Emily and Shane have three children together, which includes daughter Annabelle and twin boys Luke and Keller.

Shane, who has a net worth of $2 million, reportedly has two children with his ex-wife.

The RHOC couple have been married for 11 years!

