Emily Simpson’s weight loss has been at the forefront of recent Real Housewives of Orange County discussions. Housewives star Emily Simpson took Ozempic, the popular celebrity weight loss drug. More recently, she’s been working out at the gym to keep down the pounds…

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson had a noticeable change in appearance when the new season came out. Many ask about Emily’s weight loss, with some immediately assuming she took Ozempic. Most celebrities shut down any rumors of taking the drug, but the RHOC star was honest.

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Emily Simpson’s weight loss

Emily Simpson’s weight loss began after she was shown a picture of herself by her RHOC producer. She told Jeff Lewis Live, “I remember thinking, “Who is that?” I didn’t even know that it was me.”

She added: “And it just really depressed me, I knew that I gained weight, I didn’t like the way I looked.” Emily had spent four months with bad eating habits, drinking, not exercising, and not sleeping properly.

The Bravo star later received liposuction on her arms and underwent a breast reduction and lift. She has also been working out hard in the gym and follows a healthy diet of mostly protein and little carbs.

Housewives star Emily used Ozempic

Emily Simpson used Ozempic, the celebrity weight loss drug, for a month to help her lose weight. Her doctor suggested she take a form of Ozempic, semaglutide, as she was pre-diabetic.

At the time, Emily’s cholesterol was high and she had no testosterone. She was only on Ozempic for the month of December 2022 and praised it for helping her get on the right track.

Emily dropped five to seven pounds while on Ozempic, she revealed during an interview on Jeff Lewis Live. Taking it made her “more conscientious of what she was eating” which was a “great kickstart.”

However, she made clear the drug’s side effects and warned: “I didn’t like the way it made me feel lethargic, it made me not have a lot of energy which is hard with three little kids.”

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Her transformation: Before and after

Emily Simpson’s post-Ozempic look has been highlighted by the star. She said, “I looked completely different. I felt like it was just a huge difference in my overall look to have thinner arms and smaller chest.”

Emily said she was “so inspired” seeing the results in her arms that she began a dramatically healthier diet. She now feels the “healthiest” she has ever been and added she was at her heaviest on television.

The star has dropped 35lb and has been open about going under the knife before, admitting in February that she’d undergone a face and neck lift to get her jawline back.

