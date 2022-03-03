Emily Simpson’s towering height makes her taller than hubbie Shane













Emily Simpson felt comfort about her height this week as she related to a post by Khloe Kardashian – the tallest of the clan – after seeing a picture of her posing with her sisters Kim and Kourtney.

Emily has previously said she often feels the same when posing for pictures with her Real Housewives of Orange County alum. Not only is she taller than most of her pals, she is also a few inches taller than husband Shane.

Reality Titbit has all the information on the party planner’s height as well her ‘connection’ with Khloe Kardashian.

Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Emily Simpson’s height explored

Emily comes in at a statuesque 5ft 10in, which is the same height as the youngest Kardashian, Khloe. This makes the former attorney turned party planner two inches taller than her husband, who comes in at 5ft 8in.

However, this doesn’t seem to faze Emily – and why should it? That’s model material – and the star is all about body positivity on her Instagram. The reality TV star has candidly spoken about her height to fans and has said she doesn’t mind being the tallest in the room. One of her posts inspirationally stated:

Close your eyes and just imagine how boring life would be if we all looked the same! How mundane this world would be with us all walking around like a bunch of Storm Troopers! Emily Simpson, Instagram

Emily can relate to Khloe Kardashian

When Emily saw the picture Khloe posted with her sisters, who come in at not much more than 5ft, she thought she had found her spirit animal. It’s easy to see in the picture that Khloe towers above her sisters, to which Emily said:

I relate to [Khloe] so much because this is literally me standing next to other cast members. Emily Simpson, Instagram

Khloe has always stood out as being the tallest of the Kardashians but, much like Emily, she has learned to love and embrace her height. I mean her half-sister, Kendal, is even taller and she is one of the top supermodels in the world!

Emily has gained her fame and fortune as an attorney and party planner

Emily has done very well for herself throughout her career and, aside from being a Real Housewife, she has also made her money from being an attorney and party planner.

Through her hard work and dedication to a career in law and events, Wiki Bio estimates her net worth at $450,000 with an estimated monthly wage of $35,000 to $45,000.

With her statuesque height she could also add to that pot of money by becoming a runway model. Just give it a think, Em.

