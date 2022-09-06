Erich’s age and career explored as he becomes front runner for Bachelorette Gabby











Erich is one of the 32 contestants of the Bachelorette season 19 starring not one, but two hopeful ladies looking for “the one.” Now that Erich has become the front runner on the path to love with Gabby, fans want to know more about him, including how old he is as well as his career behind the screens.

With Gabby being 31, Erich is younger than the ICU nurse, but they seem to be pretty inseparable as the season comes towards its end. So, before we find out if Erich will end up as “the one” let’s find out more about him.

WARNING: This article does contain some saucy spoilers…

Erich’s age, career, and more

Erich is a 29-year-old from Bedminster, New Jersey, however, he currently lives in Los Angeles, California.

According to his bio on ABC’s website, Erich describes himself as a “handsome guy” with a “quiet confidence” who is a “bit mysterious” and a bit fun. His bio explains:

Erich is a handsome guy whose quiet confidence is hard to ignore. He describes himself as low-key, funny, outdoorsy and a bit mysterious with a fun side. When it comes to relationships, Erich acts with intention and is looking for the real deal.

In terms of his career, Erich is a Real Estate Analyst and according to his Linkedin, Erich worked as an Acquisitions Analyst for Rexford Industrial, where he’s worked since November 2021. Before that, he was a Senior Analyst for Transwestern and held roles at Sky Management Services, Locus Energy, and Hobbs & Towne Inc.

Does Erich end up with Gabby?

SPOILERS AHEAD! We can confidently confirm, as reported by stylecaster.com, that Erich does, in fact, end up as Gabby’s winner and the couple is engaged.

According to Reality Steve, Jason Alabaster, a 30-year-old investment banker from Santa Monica, California, came in second place and eliminated himself around the time of Fantasy Suites.

Though he couldn’t confirm that Jason self-eliminated, Reality Steve reported that he heard the same rumor from three sources and believes that a clip of Gabby crying in The Bachelorette season 19 trailer came after Jason eliminated himself. If this is true, this means that Erich was the only contestant at Gabby’s Final Rose Ceremony.

Erich’s father recently passed

Fans have been sharing their condolences with Erich on Instagram recently as he tragically announced that his father had passed away.

In July, Erich shared a throwback photo of his father with the caption:

Thankful for everything you’ve done for me. We are gonna miss the hell out of you Big AL. I love you so much, dad.

Erich spoke about this on the show with Gabby and it was one of the things that drew him closer to her as she showed her love and support. It seems the couple is very supportive of each other and hopefully, it’s meant to be.

