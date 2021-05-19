What is Erika Girardi's net worth in 2021? Expensive ring tease in trailer!











Erika Girardi is spotted trying on a glamorous ring in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 trailer. What’s her net worth?

She is one of several women who have allowed Bravo’s cameras to follow them, as they live it up in Beverly Hills – both at parties and in the ‘office’.

The RHOBH star has been seen shopping in a glitzy jewellers with her co-stars in the trailer, where she tries on a huge diamond ring.

Her fellow cast members are heard chanting “buy it” in the background. So, what is Erika’s net worth? And could it be an engagement ring?

Screenshot: Erika Girardi, Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 | Bravo YouTube

Fans react to Erika trying on diamond ring

Erika trying on the ring in season 11 has shocked fans, due to her history.

She previously used to wear a Cartier ring worth $189,000, which was a diamond-encrusted panther ring she often flaunted.

After Erika tries on the ring, her co-star Kyle Richards asks who wants to buy her a $1.2 million necklace.

Erika responds by saying: “You need to kick in my legal fund.”

A fan wrote: “He [Erica’s ex-husband] is living off 1200 a month and she was looking at that jewelry like she forgot LOLLLLLL.”

One said: “I was going to hold that man’s hand till he died”. TRANSLATION: I was holding out for inheritance, I should’ve jumped ship sooner.”

I don’t know why Erika haters insist she knew anything her rich husband did (other than blind hatred). I’m sure she wasn’t involved in the finances at all because she didn’t have to be. When you marry someone with that much money, you don’t need to have concerns. #RHOBH — Brianalg (@brianalg) May 18, 2021

What is Erika Girardi’s net worth?

$5 million

While Erika has had previous success as a singer of dance and club tracks, she is best known for being a reality TV star on RHOBH.

Throughout the series, she has promoted her music and isn’t shy to flaunt her wealth, including a claim she spent $40,000 a month on clothes alone.

In 1970, her ex-husband became famous for being the first attorney to win a settlement worth more than $1 million for a medical malpractice case.

The lawyer and former husband to Erika said the reportedly $80 million holdings he had and his $50 million stock portfolio were now “all gone”.

Erika Jane with the

$$$ all gone#RHOBH pic.twitter.com/hBA2LOb5qH — Blanca Camacho (@BlancaCamachoNY) May 19, 2021

Who is Erika’s husband?

Erika is currently single

The RHOBH star divorced from her ex-husband Tom in November 2020.

Erika and Tom had been married for 21 years, but he never wore a wedding ring while they were together.

In her new book, Erika revealed that Tom told her that he would buy her anything she wanted, but he wanted to be free from wearing a ring himself.

She ditched her own wedding ring just weeks after filing for divorce.

