Erika Jayne has nearly reignited the explosive feud between her co-stars after calling them “boring” at a recent Christmas party.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills stars recently took a girl’s trip to Aspen and it was not short of drama. Erika Jayne beefed with Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais, and Kyle Richards and chaos ensued. Thankfully, Jayne’s best friends Diana Jenkins and Lisa Rinna began escorting her out of Richards’ Colorado ski chalet before the screaming match began.

Erika Jayne calls co-stars ‘boring’ at Christmas party

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to tell followers about a recent Christmas party she attended with her co-stars. In the photo Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna can be seen posing with one leg in the air as they sit aboard Santa’s sleigh in the winter wonderland.

Jayne began her caption by praising her pal Sanela Diana Jenkins for hosting the “BEST Christmas party EVER!!!” She then applauded Asher Monroe for his “great performance” before quipping that he “hit the high note! 🙌🏻🎤”

Jayne then shared a note to Lisa Rinna, writing: “thanks for babysitting me and telling me what happened at the party. 🤗”

She concluded the message by telling the rest of the guests: “Everyone else was boring. 🤷🏼‍♀️”

It appears Erika feels as though she and Lisa are a power duo. As she posted to social media that she and Lisa’s contracts for season 13 of RHOBH have been renewed. However, this has not been confirmed by Bravo. The franchise is currently on hiatus and filming is expected to resume in early 2023.

Jennifer Lawrence calls RHOBH ‘boring’ and Erika Jayne ‘evil’

Erika called her co-stars boring and famous actress Jennifer Lawrence seems to agree. Although, they’re not entirely on the same page, as J-Law has also dubbed Jayne as being “evil” too.

Lawrence appears to have been a fan of the franchise but explained on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, that she wasn’t a fan of the latest season. In fact, Erika Jayne seems to be the problem for Jennifer as she gave Variety her take on the latest season:

My biggest problem with this season is that it’s just been boring and I think that Erika is evil. I would go as far as to say, she needs a publicist ASAP.

Lawrence revealed that Jayne’s fellow cast members and representatives should help her realize how badly she is coming across. The devoted Real Housewives fan compared the situation to the iconic Real Housewives Of New York episode where Dorinda Medley filmed for hours with lipstick on her face, but no one told her.

