Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke's RHOBH drama and memes explored











Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke’s argument has been ongoing, ever since the news about a court case involving Erika’s ex Tom came out.

Sutton didn’t agree with the entire thing, and didn’t think Erika was being truthful with her and their co-stars about her potential involvement.

Since their feud began, RHOBH viewers have been erupting all over Twitter with a series of memes and reactions like never before.

If you missed some of the drama, or just need to clear up some confusion, we’ve got you – here’s their feud explained, plus some memes (just for fun).

Erika and Sutton feud: Explained

It all happened at Kathy Hilton’s dinner party… and Sutton had already told co-star Kyle Richards that Erika’s divorce from Tom Girardi “looks fishy”.

She also questioned Erika Jayne’s knowledge of her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s legal matters, and later offered to help Erika financially.

Their argument started when Sutton voiced her opinion to Erika, and told her: “I don’t trust that what you’ve told us is the truth.”

Erika responded with: “You don’t have to be all panicky about something that does not even affect you.”

Kyle then outed Sutton by saying she had said Erika was lying, which led to Erika telling her co-star to “shut the f*** up”.

In later events involving the RHOBH stars, she told Sutton: “Why are you talking to me? I have nothing to say to you.”

Sutton hit back by calling Erika small-minded. However, Erika recently apologised to Sutton, before revealing she hates her in a confessional.

“I’d have a lot of rage too if I lost all my money.” Sutton on Erika #rhobh pic.twitter.com/15F8wO84JP — LoveAndyC (@LoveAndyC) September 30, 2021

RHOBH: Erica and Tom’s lawsuit

In December 2020, Erica and Tom were hit with a lawsuit.

It accused them of embezzling settlement funds intended to help the families of Lion Air Flight 610 victims.

In federal court documents obtained and reported by Us, class action firm Edelson PC claimed that their divorce is “a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom and Erika’s money”.

It added that they “are on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds”.

Erika: I have nothing! I have $0 to my name!



Also Erika: *has multiple assistants, make up artists, multi-million dollar condo, 6-figure yearly housewives contract ect. ect. ect. #rhobh — JB (@final_boi) September 30, 2021

Erika and Sutton RHOBH: Memes

Since Erika and Sutton’s feud began to air each week, fans have not been able to get enough – and most seem to support the latter.

Here are just some of the latest memes circulating Twitter:

Erika 'don't call me a liar' Jayne on tv, openly lying to Sutton about moving forward #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/GiM3O4ILyy — Challengemythoughts (@Challengemoment) September 30, 2021

Sutton get your damn crown 👸🏼 . #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/KL57jh5ODe — Beer Me That Bravo (@beerMEthatBravo) September 30, 2021

