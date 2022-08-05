











Erika Jayne is known for her flowy long locks, but she showed off a strikingly different hairstyle on Instagram: a pixie cut.

From cute bob to waist-length hair, Erika has been pretty adventurous with her hairstyles, but there’s one fans have never seen on The Real Housewives star – a breezy pixie cut.

The singer’s latest Instagram post shows off the surprising style and her 2.5 million followers are loving the fresh look.

Erika or Dorinda?

The pixie cut has received the seal of approval from her hairstylist Clyde Haygood, the man behind the extravagant Gatsby-inspired bob in February. Fans, on the other hand, confused her with another Real Housewives member: New York’s Dorinda Medley. No wonder she left a message writing “I love it”.

They both have short blonde hair, but besides that, we don’t think there are many similarities. Dorinda has rocked the short cut for as long as we know, but the 57-year-old’s is more voluminous, while Erika’s is much neater.

The photo is seemingly a throwback to the singer’s earlier days, but she has not confirmed it.

Dorinda wasn’t the only woman the Law And Order actress apparently resembled. Commenters mentioned nearly every huge celeb who has become synonymous with the blonde pixie, notably Sharon Stone, Ellen DeGeneres, and Katy Perry.

Erika has a new sexy career plan

If the photo isn’t a throwback, then this could be part of her transformation into a part-time dominatrix.

On Wednesday’s RHOBH episode, the reality star told her stunned assistants of the potential career change. “Well, I’m boss, I like to administer a little bit of pain for pleasure,” she explained in a confessional. “I also like latex costumes, and I know that there are people that like that as well.”

Although she’s considered it before, Erika received a further push from an intimate partner. “So I was having an intimate moment with this person, and he said to me, ‘You know what? I bet you’d be a really good dominatrix.’”

“And I said, ‘You know what, I’ve actually thought of it!’” she replied.

Who knows, maybe we’ll see another side of Erika on Housewives.

