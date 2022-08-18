











Erika Jayne has shared a shockingly different picture of her natural beauty as a teenager. Several fans thought it was Gigi Hadid on their Instagram home screen, but in actual fact, it was a younger snapshot of the RHOBH star.

It was a normal day on August 16th for many, until Erika decided to post a photo of her aged 18. The reality TV star appeared to be modelling in the nude outside and hugged her chest so as not to show too much of her skin.

A make-up free Erika, the post garnered over 35K likes and received tons of amazed comments from her fans. She kept the caption simple, writing the number: “18.” But wait, she looks so similar to Drew Barrymore and Gigi Hadid?!

Erika Jayne posts pic of her at 18

Erika shared an unseen photo of herself at the age of 18. The black and white image revealed that she had long blonde locks which she has kept into her 50s. She also has clear full lips and a totally make-up free face.

She appears to have blurred her chest area, which is covered up by her arms. The photo is not the first black and white snapshot of herself aged 18, as Erika shared a previous photo which appeared to be taken at school [below].

Again, the Bravo star only wrote the number “18” and made no personal comments in reference to her youthful appearance. A fan wrote that they “respect is that you look exactly the same….regardless of the tweaks.”

They added: “You didn’t overdo it and you look amazing. A natural beauty.”

RHOBH fans see resemblance to Gigi

Following her co-star Lisa Rinna’s “baby” comment, several RHOBH viewers had their own opinions on Erika’s natural youth. One of her followers wrote: “I’ve always thought you look like Drew Barrymore as a teenager. Beautiful!”

It wasn’t the first comment resembling Erika to a famous person, as tons of fans noticed how similar she looks to model Gigi Hadid. “Yes, her eyes definitely remind me of Gigi Hadid’s in this pic!,” reacted a fan.

While one follower said she “still looks the same”, another commented: “Looks like Gigi 😍.” Many called for Erika to remake the younger picture at her current age while calling her “ageless” in appearance.

“Goddess then and now 👑,” a fan of Erica’s penned in the comments.

Erika’s plastic surgery

The RHOBH star confessed to having a nose job at age 41 on Watch What Happens Live. “It was the same face, just a different nose,” she said when presented with a photo of herself looking dramatically different in 2010.

Having admitted to getting Botox injections in the past, she also once admitted to having regularly spent upwards of $40,000 a month on her beauty routine, as reported by Daily Mail.

She revealed on the Wendy Williams Show in 2018:

If you want to look good—it’s hair, it’s makeup, it’s wardrobe, and then those people that help facilitate that…they’re not cheap. There are many people that spend a lot more. So 40 is actually kind of on the low, when you really start getting into what’s done.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

