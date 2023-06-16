When it comes to oversharing, reality TV lovers can always count on a real housewife to spice up their timeline. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Jayne answered questions about her sexual partners on Instagram Live in 2023.

With The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it’s safe to say there’s no holding back as almost all the ladies have huge personalities. In the same week that Lisa Rinna described her daughter’s birth as a “cannonball out of a cannon,” Erika Jayne is coming through with the spicy Q&A moments fans have always wanted.

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images

Erika Jayne ‘lost count’ of sexual partners

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne took to Instagram Live to answer some of her fans’ questions in June 2023.

The TV star and singer was asked: “How many bodies…” by a fan to which she replied she’s “too old to remember all of them.”

Bravo star Erika added: “I quit counting years ago. It’s good enough to be experienced but, you know, low miles,” reports The Daily Mail.

RHOBH star embraces single life

It’s no secret that Erika Jayne has had some turbulence in her love life in recent years.

She filed for divorce from her husband of over two decades, Thomas Girardi, in 2020.

However, Erika eventually adapted to singledom and dished some details about her love life on RHOBH season 12.

She told Lisa Rinna about “having lots of sex” after her marriage breakdown.

Erika had received flowers from “a secret admirer,” and said to Rinna that she was “more interested in having really good sex with nice people. And maybe some not-so-nice people.”

Erika on Kandi Koated Nights

Erika’s admission on RHOBH wasn’t the first time that she gave away some intimate details about her love life.

The star appeared on Kandi Burruss‘ Kandi Koated Nights in 2018 and said that “talking” was how she kept her 20-year marriage “spicy.”

Erika was asked how she “keeps the sex good,” on the show, to which she replied: “That costs money…”

She added that it’s all about “communicating,” and “loving each other.”

The RHOBH star went on to add that she had some “wild” times before her marriage to Tom.