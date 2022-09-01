Erika Jayne thanks her supportive friends after she scores win in $5M lawsuit











During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11, the breakdown of Erika Girardi‘s marriage and her legal troubles have been hard-hitting storylines. Now, season 12 is airing and the result of Erika Jayne’s lawsuit has been announced.

Page Six reported on August 31st, 2022, that Erika Jayne had won her case against estranged husband Tom Girardi’s former colleagues, attorneys Philip R. Sheldon and Robert P. Finn.

Sheldon and Finn “claimed the reality star knew her estranged husband had been using their cut of settlement money to fund her lavish lifestyle”.

However, per Page Six, a judge ruled on Monday, August 29th that the plaintiffs failed to prove that Erika had any “actual knowledge” of Girardi’s alleged crimes.

What was Erika’s lawsuit?

Per Page Six, in late 2020, two attorneys, Philip R. Sheldon and Robert P. Finn, filed a lawsuit against Erika Jayne. The two were former colleagues of her estranged husband.

The report states that Sheldon and Finn sued Jayne for “aiding and abetting” Girardi in his alleged crime.

Girardi and Jayne are still dealing with other lawsuits per People, including an embezzlement case, a lawsuit from Tom’s business partners, and a bankruptcy case.

In 2021, Girardi was placed under a permanent conservatorship after being diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Jayne filed for divorce from him in November last year and was living in a senior living facility as of 2021.

Erika Jayne wins the case

On August 31st, Page Six reported that Erika had won the $5M case against Sheldon and Finn.

The plaintiffs weren’t able to provide evidence of any “wrongdoing” by Erika according to the judge.

The report continued: “Judge Fruin also said that the plaintiffs’ attempts to prove Jayne had “actual knowledge” that funds were misappropriated to EJ Global LLC were not based on any direct evidence, but rather “inferences” about “circumstantial evidence,” such as her income and expense schedule.”

The RHOBH star thanked her friends

Following the news of her lawsuit win, Erika took to Instagram to share the Page Six news article.

The Real Housewives star captioned the post: “Thank you to my friends that have stood beside me. All I asked for was time and understanding. Link in my stories.”

Celebrities including Marc Jacobs, The Clermont Twins, Alexander Wang, Bianca Del Rio, and Meghan McCain showed their support for Jayne in the post’s comments section.

