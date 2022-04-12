Erika Jayne thinks Garcelle's book belongs in the trash... literally













The RHOBH trailer has got us all excited for the upcoming season of the show, but some not so much…

The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills is back with a bang this May, with our favourite ladies of Beverley Hills taking over our screens once again. Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton will be returning to the season, along with a couple of newbies, Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino.

The trailer has confirmed that this season is going to be filled with more drama than ever. A feud between Erika and Garcelle is brewing with things already heating up on social media… let’s take a look.

Erika threw Garcelle’s book in the trash

If you haven’t heard about Erika and Garcelle’s bookgate, then you clearly haven’t checked your Instagram this morning. But don’t worry, we’ve got your back.

Garcelle has been promoting her new book, Love Me As I Am, across her social media platforms for the past few weeks. Erika also promoted the book on her story, but not in a friendly way, as it was in her trash.

Erika Jayne shared a video of Garcelle’s book in her trash on her Instagram with the caption “@Garcelle, even though you unfollowed me I’m sure you’ll see this”. She then put the lid on the trash can and walked away.

Why did Erika throw the book away?

If you’ve watched the trailer clip, you’ll probably know why Erika felt the need to put the book in the trash along with her empty Starbucks cup and Red Bull can. During the trailer, Garcelle tells Erika: “I don’t have to make you look bad — you can do that all on your own.”

Erikas Instagram story was posted just three hours after Bravo released the trailer, so it’s clear that bookgate was done to get one up on her comment.

Garcelle didn’t stay silent about the topic, as she then went on share a shady post with the caption: “You know how else you can look bad all on your own? By not pre-ordering your copy of #LoveMeAsIAm before it comes out on Tuesday 😂 link in bio.”

Viewers don’t know which side to take

Although many are finding the situation funny, others are deciding which housewives side to take…

Many think that although Erika’s move was petty, Garcelle should be happy for the free publicity that this has brought for her book. One Twitter user wrote: “Garcelle owed Erika Girardi a big “Thank You!” I now know Garcelle wrote a book!”. Another said: “Garcelle be like thanks for the free promo”

Some viewers are more interested in Erika’s trash than the drama itself. One viewer wrote on Twitter: “I wanna go through Erika Jayne‘s trash, there‘s so much tea in there”. Another said: “Everyone is talking about her throwing the book in the trash but I’m very much fixated on Erika Jayne still having that old telephone to throw away”

I know i’m going to be fighting for life being on team Erika Jayne and Dorit this season #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/VZwXxOUPsl — Mo (@modesdoeee) April 11, 2022

