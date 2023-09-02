Erika Jayne kicked off her Las Vegas residency in 2023. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star takes to the stage this August to perform some of her biggest hits. The disco-inspired shows see Erika wearing bright red bodysuits, feathers, and oversized ornate shoulder pads.

Before joining RHOBH, Erika Jayne had success as a singer and performer. The 52-year-old released her first hit, Roller Coaster, back in 2007. Now, the Bravo star is enjoying a career highlight as she takes residency at the House of Blues Las Vegas.

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas

Erika Jayne’s Las Vegas residency

As well as being a reality star, Erika Jayne has a career outside of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

She’s entertaining live crowds in 2023 as she takes to the stage with her biggest hits.

Speaking to MORE FOX5 in August, Erika said that her Las Vegas residency is “a big dream come true.”

The Bravo star added that her show is a “culmination,” of many years of hard work.

RHOBH stars join her on stage

During one of Erika’s Las Vegas performances, her RHOBH co-stars were in the house, too.

Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and Lisa Rinna were all seated on stage.

Erika took to Instagram to share a photo and a video clip of her friends having fun in Las Vegas.

Fans were loving the fact that the “Pretty Mess Krewe” were out supporting the XXPEN$IVE singer.

Fans have questions for Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards

Many of Erika’s fans were overjoyed to see that her RHOBH co-stars came out to support her on stage.

One person commented: “The Beverly Hills queens are out to support and party.”

However, some had questions about Kyle Richards‘ and Lisa Rinna‘s outfits.

More joked that Lisa appeared to be enjoying herself on stage as shirtless men danced around her.

Others said that seeing the ladies on stage was “iconic,” and that it was “so nice,” to see Erika supported.

Another commented: “I’m glad Kyle & Erika made up and brought the girls to have fun.”

More were here for the ladies having a good time and said: “Gosh they know how to party.”

Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images