Erin Dana Lichy is one of the new housewives appearing on the rebooted Real Housewives of New York City in 2023. As Erin makes her RHONY debut alongside her husband, Abraham, fans want to know more about their love life. Erin and Abraham married when she was 24 and he was 29 years old.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, Erin said that she “forgets” how “good-looking” her husband is. The two have been together for over a decade. So, let’s find out more about the RHONY stars including their net worth, jobs, and relationship.

Credit: Bravo YouTube channel

Who is Erin Dana Lichy’s husband?

Erin Lichy is a luxury real estate agent and interior designer.

She’s 36 years old and hails from Manhattan.

Erin is one of the stars of RHONY in 2023 as the Bravo show is rebooted.

She and her husband, Abraham Lichy, appear in season 14.

Abraham is a “born and bred New Yorker” per his website. He runs a law firm called Lichy Law.

Abraham Lichy is in a band

Erin and her husband, Abraham, got married back in 2012. She was 24 and he was 29 years old at the time, writes The New York Times.

Given that they’ve been married for over a decade, Erin told Access Hollywood that she “forgets” how “good-looking” her husband is.

This came after she was told that her fellow RHONY cast mates voted her husband the “hottest” partner on the show.

Abraham writes on his website that in his downtime, he enjoys spending time with Erin and their two children.

He also said that he’s in a band with his brothers called the Lichy Nuts.

Erin’s husband, with who she reportedly has an “agreement” with that they can “flirt” with other people at parties, according to Page Six, is on Instagram at @lichylaw.

Erin and Abraham’s net worth

During The Real Housewives of New York City, Erin can be seen hosting a girls’ night in The Hamptons.

Her caviar caterer arrives and she prepares a spread of “boujee snacks” on the Bravo show.

Given Erin’s plush pad and her high-end food choices, some viewers may be wondering how much she and her husband are worth in 2023.

The Cinemaholic estimates Erin’s net worth at $3.4 million.

