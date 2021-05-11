What is Falynn Guobadia's net worth? Kids and career of RHOA star!











Falynn Guobadia is known as one of the Real Housewives of Atlanta stars, and fans are questioning how much her net worth is.

The line-up of entrepreneurs who make the Bravo show so full of life involves Falynn, alongside her co-stars who live it up in Georgia, Atlanta.

From drama, gossip and relationships, to an insight into their professional working lives, it’s clear to see that they are significantly wealthy.

So, what is Falynn Guobadia‘s net worth? How does she provide for her kids? We explored what the RHOA star does for a living.

Screenshot: Falynn Completely LOSES IT Over Latoya’s Comments | Season 13 | Real Housewives of Atlanta, hayu YouTube

Who is Falynn?

Falynn Guobadia, 31, is a socialite and RHOA star living in Atlanta.

She was born in Panama City, Florida, and later grew up as a teen mom and home-schooled five boys, after giving birth to three of them.

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star Series 3 | Trailer - BBC

Her main aspiration is to inspire others to live with purpose, which motivates her every day, according to her website.

Falynn’s ex-husband is entrepreneur Simon Guobadia, 56, who has now been confirmed to be in a relationship with co-star Porsha Williams.

#Bravo film crew headed to ATL after hearing Porsha dating Falynn’s ex-husband #RHOA pic.twitter.com/v5QgQz4FVi — April Boddie (@BoddieApril) May 11, 2021

MARRIED ON MEDICINE: Is Quad still on the show?

What is Falynn Guobadia’s net worth?

$2 million

Falynn’s net worth has been estimated to be in the millions, who formerly had a joint fortune of $20 million with her ex-husband.

Falynn has referred to LaToya doing “what poor people do” when she walked away from an argument before.

Living in Atlanta has reportedly given the RHOA star lots of opportunities and access to the entertainment industry.

Alongside supporting causes for young women and supporting survivors of abuse, her main income is likely to be through her modelling and TV career.

Falynn, who grew up with aspirations to become a singer, regularly works with well-known brands such as bfyne and Biolyte.

RHOA: Who is Lauren Williams? Meet Porsha’s sister on Instagram!

Who are Falynn’s kids?

Falynn has three kids

Her eldest son is Troy, who is currently 14 years old, and celebrated his birthday in December 2020. Falynn gave birth to him at the age of 17.

Falynn’s other son is called Liam, however it is not known what the name of her third child is called. They come from previous relationships.

Her ex-husband has five children of his own, while Falynn has 3, which formerly made them a blended family with 8 children.

Falynn is also an auntie to a niece called Ava.

WATCH REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA ON BRAVO SUNDAYS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK